Tokyo Music Scene: New Releases February 2026

January might feel like a soft reset month, but Japan’s music scene didn’t get the memo. Between high-stakes girl group debuts, post-idol reinventions, and a surprise indie curveball, this month’s releases quietly set the tone for what 2026 is shaping up to sound like. From audition-show aftershocks to anime tie-ins and global tours already in motion, these are the tracks that defined January and why they matter.

HANA – “Cold Night”

The most anticipated debut to come out of the No No Girls audition project, HANA arrives with expectations already sky-high. Produced and guided by CHANMINA, the group has been positioned as more than just another idol act. “Cold Night” leans into restraint rather than bombast, letting atmosphere and mood do the heavy lifting. With their debut album scheduled for February, this track feels like a deliberate exhale before the real storm hits.

CHANMINA – “TEST ME”

As the architect behind No No Girls, CHANMINA has been everywhere lately, but “TEST ME” reminds you why she commands that authority in the first place. Sharp, confrontational, and unapologetically self-assured, the track doubles as both a challenge to the industry and a statement of creative control. It’s not tied to a show or a group narrative. This one stands on its own.

fumino – “favourite song”

One of the quiet success stories to emerge from No No Girls, fumino didn’t take the winning spot, but she did something arguably more interesting: she carved her own path. “favourite song” marks her official debut and trades spectacle for sincerity. It’s intimate, understated, and deliberately personal, signaling an artist more interested in longevity than instant virality.

Number_i – “3XL”

Formed by former King & Prince members, Number_i are still defining what their post-idol identity looks like. “3XL” leans bold and self-aware, pairing swagger with a sense of freedom that feels earned rather than forced. Their appearance at Head in the Clouds in Los Angeles last year hinted at bigger ambitions, and this track confirms they’re thinking well beyond the domestic market.

XG – “ORB”

XG released their debut album in January and immediately launched back into world-tour mode. “ORB” is polished, global-minded pop, engineered for international stages and massive crowds. XG’s momentum underscores just how outward-facing Japan’s pop industry has become.

Shintaro Sakamoto – “Dear Grandpa”

The most indie-leaning release in this batch, “Dear Grandpa” is a gentle reminder that not everything needs to shout to be heard. Shintaro Sakamoto delivers warmth, nostalgia, and emotional clarity in a way that feels quietly devastating. It’s also a welcome return for longtime Metropolis readers, following a previous interview that cemented his place as one of Japan’s most quietly influential artists.

PAS TASTA – “Pure”

Operating in a vaporwave-leaning space, PAS TASTA’s latest project pulls in guest vocals from Eriko Hashimoto, formerly of Chatmonchy, one of the defining bands of the Heisei era. “Pure” doubles as the ending theme for the anime You and I Are Polar Opposites, and it fits perfectly: dreamy, detached, and emotionally ambiguous. It’s a track that lingers long after the credits roll.

