KYOTOGRAPHIE is a collaborative venture based on international photography and Japanese historical and modern architecture, created and organised by French photographer Lucille Reyboz and Japanese lighting director Yusuke Nakanishi. Established in 2013, the festival was influenced by the world-famous Arles International Photography Festival (Les Rencontres d’Arles) in France and the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami of 2011. KYOTOGRAPHIE takes place every spring in the old Japanese capital and this year marks its sixth anniversary, but more significantly, this year witnessed a threshold being crossed — officially, an impressive grand total of more than half a million visitors have enjoyed the festival.

More than ten artists’ work will be presented over seven places in the metropolitan area of Tokyo between October 2018 and January 2019.

The renowned France-based Japanese photographer Tadashi Ono will be participating with an exhibit that should not be missed: his photos capture a gigantic seawall running across the coast of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures. The wall has, so far, cost the Japanese government approximately ¥1 trillion to construct. The 400-kilometer-long and 10-meter-high wall, which is reminiscent of other such walls including that between Israel and Palestine and America and Mexico, is being built in a controversial effort to ensure the aftermath of the Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami in 2011 is never experienced again. Ono comments that the presence of this wall is proof that Japan is cutting itself off from the abundance of nature that surrounds the country.

The theme for TOKYOGRAPHIE is “UP.” This is, ostensibly, an opportunity to find a way to feel “UP,” through engaging with various type of photography in a world where tragedy seems, sadly, commonplace.

The venues for TOKYOGRAPHIE are spread throughout Tokyo. Check the official website for details: www.tokyographie.jp