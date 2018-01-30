TRUNK(HOTEL) has made a name for itself as a boutique hotel in the heart of the Shibuya district. Alongside a popular bar and lounge is TRUNK(KITCHEN), a restaurant that embraces TRUNK’s principles whilst adhering to its “socializing” concept – health, environment, local-first, diversity and culture are the key elements of this idea. A fusion of Japanese and Western cuisines, the restaurant pairs a stylish environment with a health-conscious gourmet menu.

Alongside its regular breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, TRUNK(KITCHEN) offers a popular daily brunch. Easily enjoyed on the restaurant’s outdoor patio, the course meal includes a soup, two appetizers and a main dish, which reflects the traditional Japanese meal style—three dishes and one broth. The most popular brunch fare is by far the veggie burrito, which like all items on the menu puts an emphasis on nutrition and organic local produce.



One of TRUNK(KITCHEN)’s greatest draws is its one-of-a-kind dining experience: the recently established chef’s table. One party a night can reserve the unique opportunity to dine in a private area adjacent to the open kitchen. While chef’s tables are popular in the other cuisine capitals of the world, including New York City and Paris, in Tokyo’s gourmet scene this intimate dining experience remains a rarity. For chef’s table diners at TRUNK(KITCHEN), they will not only see and smell their food’s preparation first-hand, they will also receive a personal presentation of each dish by the restaurant’s executive chef.

This selection of seasonal courses is crafted to highlight the best local offerings, with produce and ingredients sourced directly from farmers around Tokyo. Suppliers include a Fukugawa winery, a Tachikawa poultry farm and Hachioji’s Isonuma Milk Farm, which has been adhering to humane animal practices for over 29 years. You can reserve the “Tokyo” menu chef’s table for ¥12,000 yen per person to experience the best tastes of local agriculture and productions.

TRUNK (KITCHEN)

5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya,

Tokyo 150-0001

Tel. 03-5766-3202

trunk-hotel.com/kitchen

Mon – Friday:

Breakfast (7:00am – 10:00am), Brunch (7:00am – 3:30pm),

Lunch (11:00am – 3:30pm),

Dinner (6:00pm – 11:00pm)

Sat & Sun: Brunch extended (7:00am – 4:30pm)

Sun & Holiday: Dinner reduced (6:00pm – 10:00pm)