Investing in new skills and expanding one’s professional knowledge are essential to thriving in an unpredictable future. Run by Temple University, Japan Campus (TUJ), Continuing Education offers discounted remote learning opportunities for anyone looking to get ahead in their careers this fall.

TUJ Continuing Education is a 24-year-old program featuring courses, workshops and certificate programs in various fields, including marketing, languages, programming and the arts. Classes are taught in English by instructors with considerable expertise and experience in their fields. With most classes being held in the evening or on Saturdays, the program is a good option for those who are working and have limited time to spare.

Classes model an “American-style” teaching philosophy, focusing on discussions and debates to foster an engaging learning environment where students can learn from one another. Through the interactive classes, many students build useful networks that last long after their course finishes. Many course instructors come from outside Japan and incorporate their knowledge from abroad into hands-on experiences working in Japan. Another key aspect of the program is its focus on skill development. Students build practical skills that are especially sought after in workplaces today, such as digital marketing, translation and leadership.

The program demographic is diverse; there are university students, workers and retirees, both international and Japanese. According to a recent survey, many past graduates of the program used their certificates to be promoted within their workplaces.

In the fall semester, beginning in September, TUJ Continuing Education will offer 110 courses and workshops. Forty percent of classes will be available online as live, interactive Zoom sessions. The rest of the classes will be held in Temple University’s Setagaya-ku campus, a brand new facility with lounge space, study rooms, computer labs and one of Japan’s largest English libraries. Safety guidelines such as social distancing, masks and taking temperatures will be in place. Courses run for ten weeks. Costs vary, with most courses ranging from ¥2,000 to ¥3,000 per hour. Those who register by August 17 are eligible for a 15 percent discount on tuition.

View the full selection of fall courses here. Contact contedinfo@tuj.temple.edu for inquiries and requests for advising.