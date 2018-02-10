Watch the Winter Olympics in Tokyo

With the PyeongChang Winter Olympics now in full swing, Tokyo is getting into the Olympic spirit with “Tokyo 2020 Live-Site in 2018”. The month-long outdoor event features live broadcasts of the PyeongChang Games as well as stage performances, stores and opportunities for visitors to try their hand at various sports included in the Tokyo Summer Games.

The event kicks off on February 10th at Inokashira Park in Kichijoji and switches locations throughout the duration of the Games. At the Inokashira venue, which runs until the 12th, visitors can watch the Olympics Opening Ceremony and the figure skating team competition on large screens while trying out three-on-three basketball, karate and other sports. Figure skating heavyweight Yuzuru Hanyu will not be participating in the team event, but Japanese fans are still hopeful that the rising star Shoma Uno will lead the team to a strong finish.

There will also be a talk show with several athletes, including the 21-time medalist Paralympian Junichi Kawai. Up-and-coming pop idol group Little Glee Monster will also make an appearance with a live performance on the opening day.

The Odaiba venue, located at the Symbol Promenade Park in front of the DiverCity Tokyo Plaza, will run from February 22nd to February 24th. The big screen will be showing live and recorded selections of snowboarding, skiing and skating competitions, including the finals for the men’s snowboard halfpipe. Two snowboarders from Japan, Ayumu Hirano and Taku Hiraoka, have a good shot at scoring medals for this discipline, so the crowd is bound to be in a festive mood.

Visitors at the Odaiba venue can try out skateboarding, BMX and other newer additions to the Olympics. The stage shows will feature pop stars such as Miliyah Kato and Yui in addition to talk shows by Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

In addition to the event, two pop-up stores selling 2020 Olympics merchandise have opened in Shibuya and Ginza. The Tokyo 2020 Official Shops sell Olympics-themed sportswear and accessories, and will be open until March 18.