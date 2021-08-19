♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus is opposite Aries. The goddess loves to be loved, so there’s a focus towards relationship heaven (or it may just cost you a lot). The Full Moon helps you make a choice. Finding free time and getting together has something to do with this. The Sun transits to lighten your work load. With Mars and Mercury already in this sector of your chart, you’re supported in your quest.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You can call your own shots in a relationship, though it may not seem to be an option. With Uranus in Taurus, you’re likely to change your mind. The Full Moon adds weight to your career. It also reveals your motivation, and how you feel about your choices. The Sun takes a straight path right into your romance sector. See a spark? Go for it.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The things that drive you nuts can have the greatest pay-off. Doing what you must do rather than what you’d like clears a path. Results head your way. Dealing with family and life at home? Busy being a social butterfly? Time spent becomes an investment. The Full Moon brings a glimpse of travel. The Sun transits to warm hearts and keep your schedule happy.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You’re a strong force. Others appreciate you. Due to your inborn modesty (it’s said Cancers play their cards close to their chest), you may not know this. You’re the Moonchild. A Full Moon can affect your sign most. This doesn’t mean it has to wreak havoc. It’s in your solar eighth house. You’re riding a wave of change. The Sun transits to bring important details closer to you.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This is your week. The Full Moon is opposite Leo. It reflects light on an important relationship. Personal tides are high. This has an immersing effect. It’s like diving into warm waters that hold you up. Be sure to keep treats, music, and films near to hand. The Sun transits to your finance sector. Let it warm up the accounts that keep you going.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Virgo has a firm grasp on human nature. You know what goes on in the land of feeling. You are subtle when dealing with others. That’s why this Full Moon can be fun, especially for you. It amps up your depth of perception when it comes to work. The Sun transits to your sign. Happy Birthday! Mars and Mercury are in Virgo, too. You’re on a winning streak.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Venus is in Libra. The world sees things your way. A focus on love, money, and the arts make life comfortable. It lifts everyone. There’s a Full Moon to reflect how you feel. It’s in your solar fifth house of romance. An intellectual appeal captures your attention. Your creative streak capitalizes on what attracts the strongest response.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Full Moon reflects a bigger light. It’s smack dab in the middle of your solar fourth house. The focus is where you live, what you eat, and how things stack up each day. The Moon is flanked by Saturn and Jupiter. If you feel pulled in two directions, you’re right on track. The Sun transits to make friends a healthy balance. Get in touch, find time. Go ahead and decompress.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Having your dreams come true may add responsibility. That’s equal to carrying bricks, if you weren’t expecting it. But then, would you be here at this very moment? So much is happening. Focus on the bottoms of your feet and feel the energy from your fingertips. The Full Moon brings a streak of genius to your conversations. Your confidence comes roaring back.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Capricorn’s ruling planet, Saturn, is retrograde. That’s your first clue from the stars. What you have planned to build can still happen. Discover the best foundation for your needs. You have a gift for thinking long-term. Variables are a big deal to factor in. The Full Moon helps stabilize your income. The Sun transits to a freedom-loving connection. Research that trip.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Saturn and Jupiter are retrograde in your sign. It’s a starry alignment similar to weight lifting. The muscles you create help hold up your future. The Full Moon is in Aquarius. This forces an acceptance of how you really feel. Once you do that, your energy comes back. The Sun transits to bring a gift or cycle of rejuvenation. It’s meant to be yours. Say thank you.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week holds the light you like best. It’s based on how you feel, which is exactly where Pisces lives. The Full Moon is in your solar twelfth house. It brings access to your subconscious and the connections you make. The Sun transits opposite your sign. Care to jump in for the long haul? Life is changeable. Yet, you may know exactly what you want.