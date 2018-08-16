♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Compared to lately, right now is a creamsicle. There’s a level of excitement as Jupiter trines Neptune. Jupiter expands things and can make you lucky. Neptune loves to dream. When placed together, these two ensure you receive your due. This means if someone did you wrong, or an important part of your life was basically robbed, the universe comes in to fill the gap.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Juno is in Taurus. She is the quintessential partner. If you want commitment, if the long-term looks good, she’s the one. Now is a providential time to cash in on Juno’s steadying influence. Conversely, if this news makes you want to run for the hills, no worries. Turn your interests, time, and energy towards yourself. You become the partner everyone wants to be with.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

The rest of the zodiac is busy running around in circles. You, however, are collected and calm. Your big heart won’t let you hide out for too long. Ruling planet Mercury goes direct and sextiles Venus. You’re a bit of a hero, or heroine. If you like beautiful things, treat yourself. Jupiter trines Neptune. Dreams are large and lovely. Luck follows you.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You know you’re in a spiritual grinder. You don’t need to be told that. Whether it’s listening to a friend going through the unimaginable, taking care of a parent, or rescheduling your hours for a colleague, the list may seem endless. Mercury goes direct, which helps. Ideas come, so you feel proactive. Jupiter trines Neptune. Dreams and travel go together. Plan your own comfort zone.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

If you think one more word will split you in two, this week brings relief. Mercury goes direct. What is said and hoped-for starts to dovetail. Jupiter trines Neptune, bringing plans and dreams together. This is an assisting aspect. You may hear from someone you thought was gone forever. Your star-based energy resides around developing a striking appearance, and new structures at work.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Dreams light up from the inside. This is a power week for you. Ruling planet Mercury goes direct. The stars in your solar twelfth house resolve an inner tension with your comfort in mind. Jupiter trines Neptune. Relationships bear fruit. Excitement builds as romance is not a forgotten concept. Communications open up, even coming from other realms. More is now available.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You are invincible, though you may not know it. That’s because Venus, currently in Libra, has a way of reaching others. She’s subtle and gentle. Before they know it, others are engaged in what you have to say. Sell. Or wear. Your ruling planet sextiles Mercury, putting you in the limelight. Then Jupiter trines Neptune. Finances and work expand in your favor.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

For a water sign who prefers privacy, the stars keep putting you in the limelight. Or out in public. Without really wanting this, you’re becoming known. This week adds a bit of fuel. Mercury, the messenger, goes direct, moving information forward. Sextile to Venus, your thoughts and dreams beam directly into your career. Jupiter in Scorpio trines Neptune. Big picture, possibly a leak.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

With Vesta in your sign, you may intuit you’re being looked after. The pilot light keeps burning; there’s warmth where you go. Mercury goes direct. It’s a respectable time to get in touch. Venus sextiles this planet, bringing you an unexpected blessing. Then Jupiter trines Neptune. While they’re in incompatible signs to yours, Jupiter is your ruling planet. This is an arrow to the stars.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Capricorn is the last earth sign of the zodiac. This means you are the mature one, advanced in dealing with the material realm. People’s emotions get involved with the physical. You may find yourself pulling threads apart and putting them back together to last longer. Mercury goes direct. Venus in your career sector bestows gifts. Help comes from a large organization or institution.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Planetary pressure places weight on your shoulders. The majority of your star guides float above the horizon of your chart. You’re dealing with authorities, the public, a partner, or any combination thereof. They bring blessings. Mercury goes direct. It sextiles Venus, offering harmony in an important relationship. Jupiter trines Neptune for a bonus moment at work.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

What is it you’d most like to do? It may not fit into a preconceived plan of what you should do. But it may be perfect for you. Mercury goes direct. Clear thinking reigns. It sextiles Venus. You can reach out and bring back something of value that you love and want to keep. Jupiter trines Neptune in Pisces. Dream big. Opportunities beckon. Fill your spirit with a new contentment.