Weekly Horoscope: February 2nd – February 8th

It’s In The Stars Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

It’s a whole new romantic realm. With Venus, the love goddess, square Jupiter (luck and expansion), something’s got to give. She won’t get what she’s looking for until later this week. Then Venus connects with Uranus in Aries. You have the upper hand. Watch all the pieces fall into place. Just as if they had been orchestrated to do that!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

What? Your career just took off, right when you thought winter was a valid excuse to snuggle in? There is no way you won’t be noticed this week. If you want to go undercover, you’ll have to perfect your disguise. The Sun opposes the North Node. This means nothing more than being true to yourself. At least that way, if you create karma, it will be the kind that supports the real you.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mercury, your ruler, is sextile Mars. Your ideas motivate others to move – fast. Venus runs into a roadblock with Jupiter. Uh oh! If you want to travel far, it’s time to fly. Expect a surprise event which happens to move things in your favor. You may have questions, but you won’t need to know all the answers to take the first step.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Venus squares Jupiter, trying to merge luck with romance. These two hold back to find a compromise. Security and gentle persuasion attracts you, as does a level of comfort. Sink into your senses when Venus sextiles Uranus later this week. It’s a quick turn-around. You may suddenly be on your way to a great restaurant, or enjoying a luxury purchase that cost exactly what you had in mind.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You may feel this week is about helping others. You probably won’t mind, and you’re not looking for rewards. The tug of Juno, Venus, the Sun, and Mercury pulls on your desire to stand by a cause. When you give it, balance in your chart (and life) is restored, especially in a relationship. Thinking of a bigger home? Jupiter influences what happens. You may end up living near the water, or with a water view. Chances are better after mid-week.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re in tune with your feelings, and how you present yourself to the world. The Moon transits through Virgo on Groundhog Day. This connection amps up your intuition, aligning you with a natural approach to life. Romance has a secure but slow quality. With Dark Moon Lilith nearby, you can magic up a balance, meeting your needs, and sharing your time in comfort.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Your dreams connect to clouds of spirit and heart strings of the earth. You’re questing powerfully right now, and some may see you as a warrior angel. Your perspective is crucial, as it influences your love life, with a possible commitment. Uranus, Juno, and Venus are involved. There’s an infusion of money, romance, and grace with your name on it.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Jupiter is still in Scorpio, a delight and a bonus (unless you overindulge). Consider which of your traits you would like to expand. Keep your eye on the money. Vesta and Mars in your financial house can stoke fires, taking you in the right direction. If constant activities at work and home block relaxation, check out a new hobby or follow an interest. You’ll be pleased to find your inner talents!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Do you long for a few peaceful moments? Snips and tails of meandering trails may sap your strength. Unless your daily meditation includes expanding time, inner space is likely to be at a premium. Saturn and Dark Moon Lilith increase finances, so hang in there. Communicate with love and support, even when challenging, especially with siblings. You’re in this for the long haul.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

With all the events happening, you know you’re not completely stuck in a loop. Your personal winter will not last forever. Mercury has entered your solar second house of income. Communicate financial strategies to the max, as the Sun, Venus, and Juno are already there, backing you up. No one to connect with? Stars ahead show you can create now, cash in later.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There’s a lot of star power in your corner. Mercury has entered your sign. The Sun, Venus, and Juno are in Aquarius, too. Happy Birthday wishes to the rescue! Whether you were born this week, or just before or after, the Sun continues to share its celebration with all Aquarians. You’ll have a run of luck, both attracting admiration, and enjoying what you do with it.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

With Neptune in your sign, you are everyone’s fantasy. The point is, which one do you prefer? Events are malleable and potentially smooth. All that’s needed is to flow through them with your natural grace (and confidence as a result). Slowing down does not mean you won’t get as much done. Responsibilities are many, but friends make them a silkier experience.