It’s In The Stars Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

As the hottest fire sign of the zodiac, you have a tendency to burn through any situation. Then you’re left feeling bored and waiting. It’s frustrating to be held back when you already know what to do. Sunday, Mercury conjuncts Neptune. It’s an out of body, out of mind type of starlight luxury. While not a grounding experience, it ensures your perspective just gets stronger.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Pallas Athene, goddess warrior of heroic endeavors, is in Taurus. She’s not quite opposite Jupiter yet, but when she catches up, she will surpass him for weeks to come. This is about balance and strength within an important relationship. The time for validation through others is almost over. Your official metamorphosis day is Tuesday, when Venus sextiles Pluto.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If it seems all your time is for others, with none for yourself, the stars will bear out this truth. Chiron, Venus, Neptune, Mercury and the Sun in your solar tenth house of success make it all about the bigger picture. Little is included for you as an individual. The upside is, non-attachment to outcome brings you into secure balance. Ironic, but accurate.

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This week starts out as the ‘impossible’ challenge and ends up dovetailing to your wishes. The key to unlocking persistent reruns is doing what lifts you to the next level. As self-involved as that may seem, it signals the universe you are valuable, know your worth, and are ready to move to a new chapter. Venus sextiles Pluto to bring tenderness to a tough situation.

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You are a leader. As an authority you often move forward, yet wisely know when to retreat. Let those who oppose your starlight wear themselves out in their own adversity. Find time to treat yourself to moments of quality, luxury, and beauty. Respecting your needs, your strength grows. Mercury and Venus sextile Pluto to allow for stellar results.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This can be a magical week. So many planets reside in your relationship sector. Do you feel you’re holding too much of the weight? Venus and Mercury both sextile Pluto. Adding a gentle view to your days gives your body a break and may be just what you need. In the midst of being ultra-strong and standing up for the light, remember you are not alone.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

It’s a team-player week for Libra, ironic in that it happens unplanned. You may not feel you can just sit back on your laurels (what are they?). You’re receiving blessings in your work sector, with Venus and Mercury there. They’re even sextile Pluto, meaning you could have a transforming and positive change when you least expect it!

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

There’s a bit of a slippery quality for Scorpios this week. Empty spaces may make things seem impossibly unclear. It all ends well, so find healthy distractions during tense moments. The Sun, Mercury, Neptune, and Venus have to be somewhere, so they may as well be in your solar fifth house. Unraveling knots, creativity comes easily, and you probably have more than one secret admirer.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Are you perhaps too demanding – of yourself? Great optimism is your cornerstone, with Jupiter as your ruling planet. Idealism and trust are just two of your strengths. With current challenges in the nitty gritty of the earth plane, well, that’s another thing altogether. Like a diamond, you’re transforming under pressure. Pluto sextiles Venus and Mercury to bring financial strength.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Both Venus and Mercury are sextile Pluto in your sign. This makes for news you’d rather hear than not hear, with a gentle, tender turn of the heart. You must still keep your boundaries up, as no one knows how truly vulnerable you may feel. But with a personal transformation about to occur, you need only keep going so that things line up in your favor.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Bits of your week may drag on and on, when suddenly you’re in ‘free mode’ once again. The strength you feel is not necessarily from finances, though Venus, Mercury, Neptune and the Sun are in this sector of your chart. You know something is coming in. You can feel it. And you are correct. Enjoy the breathing space and sunshine you deserve!

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Pisces the fish can really swim, and you are able to glide through the currents this week. So many planets are in your sign, you may not have to think. Or to be more precise, a deeper form of connection occurs within, taking you through each moment. Venus and Mercury trine Pluto, bringing solid ground to emotional overloads.