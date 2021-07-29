♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You are revved up. Thoughts that could run interference are simply not allowed. It’s an in-between week where each day shrinks and stretches. Adjustments are a welcome relief. Moving quickly is your forte. The Sun sextiles the North Node of the Moon. There’s a karmic interplay that works in your favor. Breakthroughs to negotiate and publish are yours.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun sextiles the North Node of the Moon. Motivation with its enchanting allure can feel great. This is a karmic power week for Taurus. Visualize what you need to feel secure. Push for an income stream that promotes this. Take a moment to meditate. Staying on top of each step brings your home into a comfortable realm. Uranus in your sign plays tricks. Dissolve them.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s more magic on the horizon. Part of your journey moves you and loved ones to the next level. This is a ‘20 lifetimes in one incarnation’ type of leap. You’re efficient, with a well-developed sense of humor. You stay above the fray. The Sun sextiles the Moon’s North Node in Gemini. What you negotiate or sign puts you on the road to expansion.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Money comes your way. It’s the type that you earn. The amount is placed in your favor. Mercury connects with the Sun in your solar second house of income. This is the kind of starry line-up that produces a healthy return. The Sun sextiles the North Node of the Moon. Dreams and inner urges bring a focus on stability. You’ll create your material wealth.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re a hop, skip, and a jump from reaching what you set out to do. Your natural magnetism invites people to your side. The Sun is in Leo. Happy Birthday! This heartfelt luminary enjoys a positive connection to the Moon’s North Node. Groups are involved. Your interests turn out to be winners. Mercury connects with the Sun. Things look bright and rosy.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

As the world shifts consciousness, changes happen to reflect this. Where you are is the same, except it’s not. Reactions break free, expressing themselves in daily experiences. Not everyone has the same path. The Sun sextiles the North Node of the Moon. Your dreams and career align. The Sun connects with Mercury, creating a clean line in negotiations. What a blessing!

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Oh, what a web – wait, that’s another realm. Just kidding. Your upgrade in situational awareness is right on the money. Both Venus and Mars are in your solar twelfth house. You’re likely to find a beautiful place to sink into. Enjoy it. If it has art on the walls or food in the fridge, so much the better. Time with friends could turn into travel. Long-distance, at that.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun conjuncts Mercury. In your sector of achievements and recognition, it’s all about career. You’re a dynamo when you speak, being seen and notching up points. People may not always realize that smooth Scorpio packs a powerful presence. The stars double the results of your efforts. Your work creates a warmth and stability at home. Have an enviable week

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Your world view may have opened more chapters than you imagined. That’s saying a lot for Sagittarius, a long-distance traveler in any number of ways. The Sun trines the South Node of the Moon in your sign. It makes it easy, even magical, to connect on other levels. Mercury conjuncts the Sun. Expressing your perspective brings respect and results to nurture your efforts.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥¥♣♣

This week brings a reward. You may not see it at first, as it’s lighter than air. Efforts with the determination of a spiritual quest are a confirmed success on the physical plane. Venus conjuncts Mars in your solar ninth house. A search for wisdom, travel, education, or the law gets a resounding round of applause. A personal guide may walk with you. The universe assists.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You don’t have to stop where you are. You can keep going. You’re allowed to rest, take a break, check out the scenery. Going in a straight line would appear to be the quickest way. But if there isn’t a road, a landing spot, or a space in the universe to receive your request, you may have to move multi-dimensionally. Which means thoughts are things. Go for it.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

In a relationship? Your partner may walk into your drifts and daydreams. Loving words arise as Mercury conjuncts the Sun. Neptune in Pisces makes you even more cosmic. Venus and Mars oppose your sign, gracing the halls of commitment. Beautiful and sexy, yes, but wedded to timelines and details. Single? You’ll still interact with this duo, though you can keep the bonus.