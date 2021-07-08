♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week is subtle, perhaps a tad touchy. Those who tread gently are likely to enjoy secure footing. Why? The New Moon is in a water sign. It flows differently than hot-fire Aries. The kicker is that Mercury, guiding conversations, affects the current. Mars and Venus join you in your choices. They connect to take a romantic gesture into a potentially exciting arena.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Family and home are a focus. The New Moon features revelations about your options. Bottom line, what do you need to feel secure? This begins a cycle where your interests are taken into account. Mercury transits to join in. The level of understanding that was missing now arrives. Mars connects with Venus. Energy combines with purchasing power for you.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

There’s a New Moon smack dab in your solar second house. It’s a star-based new start around income. This cycle encompasses your values, and what you own. Looking at finances for a big decision? What makes this powerful is Mercury’s transit to the same sector. Don’t hesitate to call, shop around, and state what you would like. Putting it out there makes it likely to occur.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun travels to light up your life. Happy Birthday! This New Moon is in Cancer. It’s a write-your-own-ticket event. These two luminaries are in your solar first house. The focus is You. You’re able to deepen your resolve and rely on your feelings. Mercury transits to your sign. It’s a special week. Enjoy the most nurturing treats. Jump in and go for them all.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The New Moon starts a cycle with a focus on family. Dreams and desires have a lot to do with your next step. This luminary transits to your solar twelfth house. Because the Sun and Moon merge at the same degree, you have instant access to deep resources. Mercury transits to join them. This gives you a platform to share your visions. Plan for the extraordinary.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

A gentle New Moon lets you take a deep breath. If you need to decompress, get a massage, or take a spa day, you’re in the right galaxy. Feel like you can’t do everything? A mug of tea or a bowl of soup (with warm crusty bread) nurtures your enthusiasm. This week works double time to restore you. Ruler Mercury transits to the same sector. Let others share your goals.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You’ve probably noticed star blessings popping. Your social life takes off on its own, whether you signed up for it. or not. Mars connects with Venus. You run into a friend and catch up; a former flame misses you and gets in touch. This New Moon helps to expand your career. Mercury joins in. You need only ask for your plans to fall into place.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Scorpio’s instincts are to discover what lies beneath the surface. You tread with caution between shadows and surprises. This week offers you pleasure and confidence. The New Moon invites your next step to be solid and secure. Mercury transits to connect you with those who can help. Venus and Mars share the same place in space. This is the hallmark of a career that takes off.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

This is an interesting week, in that it is subtle. The stars are positioned to promise much, but they’re quiet about it. The New Moon brings someone who supports your efforts. They may not show you the depth of what they have to offer. Mercury transits and joins in. You are direct, while the bigger picture is not. Venus connects with Mars to give you a bonus if you travel.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This New Moon offers a gentle approach to relationships, whether you are in one, looking for one, or side-stepping your options. The Sun and the Moon connect in your house of long-term commitment. Mercury transits to this sector. Since a partner may play their cards close to their chest, communication opens doors. Your wishes move forward. Subtlety helps.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

With Saturn in your sign, you’re the stabilizing force in a relationship. You may know this, even if you deserve more credit than you receive. This New Moon is in your sector of work. The Sun and Moon combine their energies to update the focus on your future. Venus and Mars connect too. They offer a light-hearted approach, bringing fun when you least expect it.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

This New Moon is compatible with your sign. It is understanding and family-based. There’s a warmth and determination to the new cycle that begins. At the same time, responsibilities amp up. While initially you may feel hemmed in, the security that comes with it streamlines your schedule. Now you have time for yourself. Ironic. Mars and Venus combine to make work fun.