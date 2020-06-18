♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Your ruling planet Mars is still in your solar twelfth house. There are things you may want to do, but feel trapped or unable to move forward. Mars will soon transit to Aries. There will be no holds barred. Until then, the Summer Solstice brings a wave of nurturing, especially for you and your family. The solar eclipse amplifies the holes in the weave of current patterns.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Find comfort in this Summer Solstice. It brings hope to thoughts for the future. The solar eclipse is in your sector of neighbors, brothers and sisters, and nurturing conversations. While there may be a shadow passing through, balance and light is quickly restored. Venus, your ruling planet, goes direct. It’s in your money house to bring a more secure structure to you – soon.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

A triple star hit is yours, in a way that works. The Summer Solstice coincides with the Sun entering your financial sector. This means light and heart shines upon your income. The solar eclipse is also in this area. So while there’s a shadow, since this is a New Moon, it ultimately brings a home run instant replay. Venus goes direct in Gemini. More to cheer about!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

The Sun enters Cancer. Happy Birthday! It happens with the Summer Solstice, which adds a dimension of power. The longest day and shortest night bring the most light into your life. Materially and spiritually, you benefit. The New Moon is a solar eclipse. It’s a pivotal moment. Both the Sun and Moon are in your sign. Literally, a new day begins for you.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Leos have a powerful public presence, though how you feel is not always known. If you’re living virtually (on the edge), your private side is backed by this week’s star events. The Sun transits to your solar twelfth house. It shines light on your most trusted secret places. The Summer Solstice supports this. The New Moon is a solar eclipse. It’s about what you hold sacred, behind the scenes.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

You can clear what has been blocking your path. Whether it’s piles of clothes or a shy streak, this week offers you energy. The Sun transits to warm up friendships, connecting with the Summer Solstice. It’s a time of renewal. The New Moon is also a solar eclipse, in the same sector of your chart. Find what has been missing. The next few months bring all of it closer.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Questions about your career? This week brings it home. The Sun transits to light up this sector of your chart. It brings heart into the equation. The Summer Solstice merges old chapters into new pathways. The New Moon is a solar eclipse. What you do with it is your choice. The portal is open (watch for potholes). Venus, your ruler, goes direct to sort out an important consideration.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Pressures dissolve as you soak in the Summer Solstice. It happens as the Sun enters your solar ninth house. Spiritual insights and ‘What’s it all about, anyway?’ become self-nurturing with a gentle approach. At some point, you may choose a special someone to share your thoughts with. The New Moon is a solar eclipse. Quiet time with yourself can reveal what you like most.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

This is a week to stay centered and observe. While you may dream of running wild and free, or at least find a worthwhile adventure, you may feel hemmed in. The south node of the Moon is in Sagittarius. This puts you in a back-and-forth, wait and see position, not your favorite. The Summer Solstice connects with the solar eclipse. Take care of yourself and your legacies.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

Jupiter and Pluto tear up the social fabric. Retrograde, they make sure nothing is left undone. Let this Summer Solstice be a form of self-nurturing. Opposite your sign, its focus is on partnership. Like spending time on your own? The New Moon is a solar eclipse. Thus a galactic window opens. You can see beyond what is needed right now, before you pledge yourself to others.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Saturn stabilizes what otherwise would be a more uneven week. Retrograde in Aquarius, it gives time needed to review. You may be asked to look at areas that don’t seem like much. Your understanding will see more. The Summer Solstice brings time for self-care. The New Moon is a solar eclipse. It influences your work. A revised approach begins.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

A strength may seem to come out of nowhere. Saturn, retrograde, is in your house of dreams. It holds and slows, so you can see what is solid through the clouds. The Summer Solstice is in a beautiful aspect to your sign. It brings the longest day with the most light, heating up your sector of romance. The New Moon is a solar eclipse. You’ll be stepping out of the shadows soon.