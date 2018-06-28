♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Feeling bored? Too busy, but at the same old things? This year becomes one of adventure for you, but this week has to be, too! Mercury has just entered your romance sector. He influences the heightened state you feel when creative juices are flowing. With Venus and the North Node there, you may push yourself to do something you haven’t done before. Which will feel great!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Don’t worry if the dots don’t connect. They can’t. Uranus in your sign will change things on you. Experiencing this already? Then you know it’s not you. Mercury moves into your home sector. This can be someone who talks a lot, a negotiation becoming an agreement, or getting things sorted with plans to travel. Venus and the North Node help you break new ground.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There’s a reason why Geminis love summer. It allows your vibrant energy to lead the way. The inner, more personal planets travel a steadier path. This week, Venus feathers your conversations and social engagements. Mercury has entered this sector of interacting and analyzing to make your days (and nights) interesting. Partners enjoy being reliable, too.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun in your sign highlights your best features. Happy Birthday – you’re in the zone! Pallas Athene is in Cancer. She wants you to break out and do something different. A short trip to a place of beauty (with healing waters) may do the trick. Sound exhausting? Even better. You’ll feel you’ve accomplished a lot. Partners may take a bit of energy this week.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mercury enters Leo. You are covered for eloquent speech and persuasive affirmations. Your energy is sought out for sound bites and character quotes. Venus in your sign makes you look better while you’re doing it. The North Node is a little iffy. You’re being pushed to do things you haven’t done before. While not comfortable, it’s the stars’ equivalent of staying alive.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Making plans, but remembering them a bit late? Or perhaps you agreed, but now things have changed? Uranus is in your solar ninth house. Far-reaching results move closer. Choices are tricky. Events push your intuition to the surface. Living this way is never boring. It’s unsettling, though. Mercury transits to connect you consciously with your dreams.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You can fly with a positive attitude this week. Staying buoyant is easy. Mercury, governing thoughts and ideas, enters your area of friendships. Groups are more fun. You’re in your element. Interested in the arts? Venus is in this sector too. She makes sure you look your best and feel great. The Sun trines Jupiter to expand your career base and your contacts.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Retrograde Jupiter in Scorpio offers a chance to reflect. You have opportunities to expand, but in what areas? Given time to consider, this planet’s backward appearance is a gift. Mercury enters your career sector and assists priorities. Not working? Your standing in the community is recognized. Have something to say? As the North Node joins Venus, fear not. You are well received.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Thinking your schedule was too full? You now have spa on your mind. Working so hard with Saturn in your finance sector, playfulness was all but forgotten. It’s time to treat yourself. Mercury enters your solar ninth house. You’re usually comfortable traveling, and it may be a current topic. Venus and the North Node make offers. Trust you will be well taken care of.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Taking care of everyone? You deserve a break. While you are known to deprive yourself to reach greater heights, this week you don’t have to. You have reached a healthy plateau. Mercury enters your solar eighth house, joining Venus. Let a larger organization or partnership shoulder some of the burden. The stars have set this into place for you. Allow yourself to receive it.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Racing around, but there’s so much more to do? Sitting quietly, with whirlwinds next to you? It’s an upside down week. The Moon’s North Node and Venus are in your partner’s sector. The South Node and Mars are in yours. Nodes are hugely karmic, so you feel things all the more. Venus bestows gifts, luck, and beauty. If you’re single, enjoy the benefit of being your own best friend.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You cover all the bases, and still carve out time for yourself. You enjoy a challenge, but need a way to bask in your accomplishments, too. Walking away from something you want is not easy. Venus, governing the direction your heart may take, seems to bestow her gifts where you work. Mercury enters this sector. You could meet someone, or simply enjoy a better view.