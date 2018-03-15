It’s In The Stars Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday to Aries born this week! You have a tendency to move fast. Seeing what must be done, you’re off and running. There’s a hug coming your way, along with a personal shift! After adding to St. Patrick’s Day green, you’re welcoming the spring equinox. Venus trines the Moon’s North Node and conjuncts Mercury. There is still time for love.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Just when you think there’s no hope, something from the back of your mind reaches the front. Everyone is experiencing challenges, so thank goodness hope is not a saleable commodity (it’s free!). St. Patrick’s Day is about you having time to let loose. The spring equinox is a new beginning. Fresh air and new faces puts a smile on your face.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your social circle – shall we call it a whirl – picks up. A Gemini should never spend much time alone. Your perspective comes from spreading your wings, seeing it all from above. That’s why so many of you like flying! If you can’t get away, or have a reason to stay, St. Patrick’s Day helps you party in green. Then the spring equinox lifts you to a new season.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Venus and Mercury trine the North Node of the Moon. You can pretty much write your own ticket. Reaching out to those you know, especially at a distance, lifts your spirits. St. Patrick’s Day is all about relaxing in green. It’s a very heart healthy color! Then the spring equinox arrives. You can begin again. Renewed, just like it was always meant to be.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This week asks you to heal your past. A walkway of light and sparkles arrives. Mercury and Venus trine the Moon’s North Node in Leo. Karma time! Mercury shares a spot with Venus – an instant long-distance trip may be in the works. St. Patrick’s Day gives you a chance to relax. As you shake off the ghosts, the equinox creates a new beginning. Enter spring.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Get out and define yourself. Not that you haven’t. It’s just with all those planets in your relationship sector – well, things could get a bit drippy. Mercury and Venus trine the Moon’s North Node. Romantic whispers and true love arrive in karmic packages. St. Patrick’s Day is all about rainbows and luck. New beginnings greet you for the spring equinox!

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you’re holding an unpopular view, waiting for the new paradigm to arrive, don’t give up. Feel what is real and move it to a sustainable level; that’s one of your strengths. Venus and Mercury are trine the North Node of the Moon. It’s a karmic balance to your efforts – in your favor. Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day in all its green finery! Then celebrate the spring equinox as you breathe in a new beginning.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Egos collide, but can melt. This makes you all the more seductive. Sunday is more of a heart-shaped day. It’s definitely a week to keep going! St. Patrick’s Day turns others green – with envy that your mystery side enjoys having fun. The spring equinox helps you start something new. Embrace it with a sense of relief, comfort, and security.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Though it may seem like now’s not the best time, there’s truly no time like the present (especially since nothing exists but this moment). If you’re making your way around impassable curves, turn yourself toward your desires. Have fun as you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Be sure to wear green! The spring equinox has the power to renew your spirit. Embrace it.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You tend to have a fan club, with your ability to make everyone feel included. This week stand firm. It’s one of your greatest strengths. Not all players may be in your corner. To be honest, you may wonder about a happier scene. If you enjoy St. Patrick’s Day vibes, drop the brave face and enjoy each crazy moment. The spring equinox promises you renewal.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus and Mercury are square Pluto, currently in your solar twelfth house. A secret yearning is found in your daily travels, with a connection to neighbors or siblings. Find your way to St. Patrick’s Day fun (even if green is not your favorite color). A dream bonus is in the midst of an overhaul. The spring equinox kicks it all into gear.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

On St. Patrick’s Day, the wearing of the green may go smoothly. Just in time to bump up your confidence! The spring equinox follows, bringing the sort of renewal you can handle. Venus and Mercury both trine the North Node of the Moon. What you have created lands back in your lap. Make sure you’ve handed in your spiritual homework.