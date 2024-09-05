Universe Group: Redefining Elite Matchmaking in Japan Bringing back the art of personal connection with a luxurious twist By Metropolis

In today’s generation, dating is not as simple as it once was–well, let’s be honest, it was never really simple. In the old days, there was omiai, or the traditional “matchmaker” in Japan. For aristocrats in 19th-century France, salons were all the rage, providing hedonistic space for socialites, artists and patrons to mingle. Today, Universe Group aims to put a fun spin on modern matchmaking through exciting dating services and new ways of meeting new people. Their elite matchmaking services in Tokyo range from clubs, lounges and online matching, seeking to keep up with the desires of a new generation in the face of digitalization and separation.

Universe Group, under the leadership of CEO Satoshi Kida, has evolved into a leading force in

Japan’s elite matchmaking and entertainment industry. The company’s unique business model

is divided into four distinct services: Universe Club, Universe Lounge Tokyo, The Salon, and

Carnival Tokyo.

Each division offers a tailored experience to meet the sophisticated needs of its exclusive

clientele, from matchmaking to elite dating and high-end entertainment. The company’s

journey reflects a blend of entrepreneurial vision and a keen understanding of human desires.

Universe Club: The Gold Standard

Universe Club is the flagship service of Universe Group and stands as a leader in the industry of elite matchmaking in Tokyo. As of August 2024, the club boasts an impressive 80,000 female members and 13,000 male members. The service prides itself on offering genuine connections, facilitated by a meticulous vetting process that ensures both men and women are serious about finding meaningful relationships.

One of the key differentiators of Universe Club is its commitment to authenticity. Unlike typical dating apps that allow users to upload heavily edited photos, Universe Club prohibits any form of photo manipulation. The club’s professional staff uses professional equipment to take all profile photos, capturing the true essence of each member.

The service’s popularity continues to grow, with 800 to 900 new female members and about 100 men registering monthly. Universe Club’s strict screening process, which applies to both men and women, ensures that only those who truly value the connections they seek are allowed to join.

Got set up but don’t know where to take your date? Check out the best Tokyo date spots.

Universe Lounge Tokyo: A Sophisticated Take on Real-Time Elite On-Site Matchmaking

The Universe Lounge Tokyo takes the concept of dating to the next level by offering a luxurious, real-time and on-site experience of elite matchmaking in Tokyo. Specifically, designed for those who are tired of the conventional dating scene, Universe Lounge Tokyo provides an exclusive environment where members can meet potential partners in a relaxed yet refined setting.

Unlike online dating services, Universe Lounge Tokyo allows members to meet their matches immediately at the salon. This concept of “instant matchmaking” means that simply showing up at the lounge offers members the shortest path to meeting someone special. Whether they drop by spontaneously or schedule a meeting in advance, the concierges meticulously curate each encounter. This ensures that members are introduced to partners who perfectly align with their preferences.

The service’s unique selling point is its “no-face” policy for female members which shows only the back of the head in profile photos. This ensures privacy and adds an element of intrigue to the dating experience.

The Salon: The Pinnacle of Elite Dating

For those seeking ultimate exclusivity, The Salon offers a dating experience like no other. With an entry requirement of an annual income of over 40 million yen, The Salon caters to the ultra-wealthy of Japan and abroad. Moreover, the service is known for its strict membership criteria, making it the most exclusive dating platform in the country.

The Salon’s appeal lies in its high level of discretion. In particular, female members, many of whom are celebrities or professionals from prestigious industries, do not reveal their faces in their profiles. This anonymity allows them to participate without compromising their privacy. Furthermore, experienced concierges oversee the matching process and curate introductions with precision, ensuring that every meeting is a perfect match.

Carnival Tokyo: A New Dimension in Entertainment

The most recent addition to Universe Group’s portfolio, is a premium dance show cabaret. Carnival Tokyo offers a vibrant and luxurious atmosphere. Here, guests can enjoy performances by dancers dressed in dazzling costumes and swimsuits. This venture represents the diversity of Universe Group’s offerings, creating a multi-faceted entertainment empire.

Want to see what else is going on in the city? Check out our upcoming Tokyo events.

The Genesis of Universe Group

Satoshi Kida’s journey to become the CEO of Universe Group is as unique as the services his company offers. Originally from Hiroshima, Kida’s early aspirations were in the arts, particularly in music. He moved to Tokyo to attend a music school in Tokyo with dreams of making it in the entertainment industry. After graduation, he secured a job working on the stages of a major theme park. However, life took a turn when he was unable to renew his contract. This setback led him to explore new avenues.

Kida’s entry into the adult entertainment industry at the age of 27, despite lacking any prior experience, marked the beginning of his journey. He spent a decade in content production, where he gained valuable insights. Initially, the company started the elite matchmaking business in Tokyo as a division, but as it grew, they entrusted Kida with developing it into an independent venture.

Kida’s vision for Universe Group is further explored in his book, Why Does a Dating Club Company Have Over 700 Freshers Job Applications? In this work, Kida delves into how a company engaged in “risqué” business managed to attract a significant number of young professionals, including many from prestigious universities.

The book offers a candid exploration of the unique challenges and triumphs faced in the elite matchmaking industry. It provides readers with an insider’s view of how Kida transformed his initial foray into a thriving business.

Future Prospects

Looking ahead, Kida envisions Universe Group as a sogo shosha (a Japanese model of general trading companies, often acting as an intermediary across a wide range of businesses) centered around the business of “love”.

He believes that this can take many forms but right now it mainly focuses on those who don’t fit into traditional relationship norms. The current model may not be sustainable indefinitely, but Kida remains committed to evolving the business in response to changing societal values and customer needs.

Universe Group is a testament to Satoshi Kida’s entrepreneurial spirit and his ability to adapt and innovate in the face of challenges. From its humble beginnings to becoming a leader in elite matchmaking and entertainment in Tokyo. Moreover, Universe Group continues to redefine what it means to connect people in the modern world. As the company continues to grow and evolve, it remains committed to providing unparalleled experiences for its discerning clientele.

Check out their official website.