♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This could be a quiet week. Almost. There aren’t as many astrological aspects tugging on your strings. Except, over the weekend, the Moon is in your sign. You will be in feeling mode, as that’s the job of the Moon. Aries tends to action, to balance nostalgic longings. With Mercury retrograde, you’re forced to skip logic, discovering new venues of distraction.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

With Mars in your sign, you can really get charged up. You may even see where your energy creates a ‘stuck’ issue to resolve. True, Mercury is retrograde, so planning stages are perfectly in sync to bring you added time. Checking out the details, Uranus in Taurus pops up all kinds of insights. Friends are positively psychic when you least expect it.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You are star-destined to be influential with groups and associations, especially over the weekend. A friend may reveal a secret, with the Moon traversing your solar eleventh house. By mid-week, the Moon is in your sign. You’re in your element when it’s in Gemini. With ruler Mercury retrograde, let your feelings settle into a comfortable mode before you make any decisions.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Cancers are actually born for power, in a subtle, feeling-based way. Your choices are often based on impression as much as facts, graphs, and statistics. There are a high percentage of CEO’s in the mix, as well as chefs and home-based caregivers. With the majority of planets in your ‘public’ sector this week, friends keep you busy while your career shines.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

You have light and time on your side. The Sun makes a beautiful aspect to your solar ninth house. Your heart may be warmed by visions of travel, or you suddenly find a philosophy that makes the ghosts dissolve. Mercury is retrograde at the moment, so it’s not quite time to buy that ticket. But with Venus in your partnership sector, you are free from the games others play.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If blossoms haven’t quite found you, or even if they have, you can still enjoy the magic. Virgo is known for being a master of detail. You find joy and beauty in the smallest of moments. Neptune, the Sun, and Vesta all combine in your solar seventh house of relationships. What is fantasy, and what is actual support? You’ll find out as you surf your feelings this week.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Librans enjoy winter – not! Spring is your ally, but in the meantime, you’ll find beauty in the warmth of hot drinks, art on the wall, and cuddly blankets. Will it be a romantic week? It certainly may be, as the Moon traverses your relationship sector. Take time to catch your breath when Uranus shakes up your finances. You’re fine with Mars there, bringing a dose of stamina.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You may dream of bucking the system – Pallas Athene in your solar twelfth house would love it – but right now the planetary pull is home life, romance, and work. Comfort is yours in any of these areas. Venus wants to beautify where you live. Neptune, Vesta, and the Sun make romance a treat. The transit of the Moon kick-starts your motivation. A week to inspire!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Fire sign Sag, you want warmth and toasty toes. If you’re not feeling it, get yourself bundled up, or pop into the nearest hot bath to soothe your frozen fingers. Jupiter in your sign continues to bring chances for expansion, with the most fun companions. Ceres makes sure you know you’re valued. Venus in your solar third house lets you know you can speak with grace. Admiration!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If what you’re reading makes no sense, figure it for a Mercury retrograde moment. This planet of the mind appears to move backwards, dropping a few words or numbers from view. (You’re voted most likely to fill in the gaps.) Take your time. Rearrangements are on the horizon. Venus in your finance sector is more fun. She knows how to take a bonus and run.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

This is a big week for you, though you may wonder if that could possibly be true. Or you may already sense it. In planetary terms, Dark Moon Lilith unearths your creative capacity for manifesting. You make things happen! Venus shares this sentiment, encouraging you to spend money. Make sure it’s gorgeous and top-notch. Your memories are lined in velvet and gold!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The weekend with its fiery Moon doesn’t mean you’ll burn out. Right now, you’re dealing with the Sun – Happy Birthday! – Vesta, and Neptune in your sign. Sure, Mercury is retrograde there too, but you can feel your way to what’s real. Communications are more roller coaster with Uranus and Mars presiding. Venus calms things down. Keep track of your dreams.