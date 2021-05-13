♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Hopes and dreams add a new level to anything you take on. Venus sextiles Chiron in Aries. Healing around money, comfort, and beautiful surroundings is a focus. The Sun transits to heat up conversations in a heartfelt way. The Moon and Mercury add a dash of empathy. Saturn trines Venus, a powerful combination. They pin down financial plans with a dose of understanding.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Money money money. The stars push a focus that just won’t stop. The Moon traverses your finance sector, followed by the Sun. Then Mercury, Venus, and Dark Moon Lilith round it out. There may be opportunities or new regulations coming on board to help. As you put yourself out there, you find what works. You’re not alone. Your efforts are your most precious resource.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

This week is all things Gemini. The Moon traverses your sign, offering activities you love best. Ruler Mercury sails comfortably to balance thoughts and action. The North Node in Gemini nurtures each new step. Venus and Dark Moon Lilith bring an original twist as you break through to other levels. Happy Birthday! Your Gemini Sun makes each day that much more fun.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Have great plans, but feel waterlogged? Just behind the latest ‘no’ is a ‘yes’ waiting to pop out. Mars in your sign wants you to focus on yourself. This planet of energy and action is known to encourage athletes, surgeons, and entrepreneurs. You don’t have to join these avenues, but being out there brings confidence back. The Sun transits to light up your favorite dreams.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

This is a bright lift-me-up week. Influences focus on your solar eleventh house. Friends come out from everywhere. Venus is there with love in the air. The Dark Moon Lilith may bring an unusual person into your life. Mercury adds quick wit to your comments. The Moon allows for empathy, without sacrificing energy. The Sun transits to bring a special light to your day.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Oh, the details matter. Your ruler, Mercury, governs your solar tenth house of career. It’s there right now. This sector of your chart holds a full house. Meaning, the astrological influence is fierce. It’s also incredibly useful if you want to make something happen. Dark Moon Lilith will help you find a path not generally known. Venus brings in the money. You can do this.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Do people think you wake up looking glamorous? It’s true, Librans have a special ‘star’ quality. Even when you avoid the glitter, others notice the curl down your forehead, or that light in your eyes. Ruler Venus, Mercury, Dark Moon Lilith, and the Sun bring insights to magnetize the money. You don’t have to go deep to get somewhere this week.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

For a Scorpio, surface-only may look suspect. What’s on the table can’t be that easy, right? With planets chock-a-block in your solar eighth house, it could be. Venus is there, offering up a form of luxury or love (money counts, too). Partners are indispensable. If you have one, keep them. Dark Moon Lilith wants you to break the rules, which may have already been removed.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Reassured. If you could just pin that down, you’d feel safe, right? Fear often masquerades as boredom. The more you hold, the more it grows. Sagittarians do care about what’s going on. Energy you give is generous, but you’d like to see it recognized. Dark Moon Lilith, Mercury, Venus, and the Sun make a partner your personal hero. Find a way to show them your thanks.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣

Though everyone likes spontaneity, Capricorns don’t tend to rush. You make your moves with care. Being precise, step by step, is a major goat strategy. It is others’ weight you carry that is tiresome. This week, the starry focus is on your work. Dark Moon Lilith kicks up a fuss to take a different tack. Venus and Mercury reward you. The Sun identifies you as a success.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Jupiter has moved out of your sign. It will be back to wrap up finances and property expansion starting late July. What will you do with this in-between time? Completion can be hard if you’re attached (though Aquarians famously claim they are not). Check out the quick changes coming your way. Dark Moon Lilith, Venus, Mercury, and the Sun plan to revitalize your happiest self.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Feel nervous about anything? Chances are those around you may, too. With your sensitive soul, you tend to pick up on atmospheric changes. Don’t let this week’s light-hearted moments miss you. Dark Moon Lilith, Venus, and Mercury put their teamwork into your home base. If there is something you would like to adorn, communicate, or radically rip up, have at it.