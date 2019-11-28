♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If things seem to slow down, it’s a holiday bonus. No one can trip you up on the rush. Mercury sextiles Saturn, bringing a down to earth quality this week. Jupiter, planet of luck, transits to expand your career. Thus begins a major shift with mega-opportunities. It keeps you far too busy and lasts about a year. Juno opposite Aries offers back-up. Silent moments restore you.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Of all the signs, Taurus is the most focused on reviewing their belief systems. The reason for this, astrologically, is your solar ninth house. Never ever would you have thought you’d go through so many changes. Jupiter transits here, bringing luck into the equation. He energizes Pluto, Saturn, Ceres, and Venus. Just getting through your week is a goal worth celebrating.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Your ruler Mercury sextiles Saturn. This is a highly beneficial aspect when it comes to nailing things down. If you want something real, a time and a place, this is the week. Jupiter transits to expand what you share in an important relationship. It may be material, such as furniture or a home. Or it may be emotional, as in a steady rise of sexy obligations before the holidays.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You can find answers as Mercury makes a beneficial aspect to Saturn. You may also see a more solid path. Expanded viewpoints and boundaries combine. Such is the reaction to Jupiter as it transits to your sector of relationships. Your social circle grows without effort. What do you find most enticing? Be sure to stand your ground. It’s not a requirement to be on overwhelm.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mercury sextiles Saturn, allowing promises to hold substance. If you can find a way to enjoy Mars at home, you’ll find a sexy stronghold in your week. Venus sextiles Mars. You’ll be seen, so take a moment to look your best. This goes along with expansive Jupiter, transiting to make work ultra-busy. You may find you’re inundated with numerous offers and options.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Intellectual Mercury sextiles serious Saturn. Your ruling planet knows exactly how to get you where you want to be. Jupiter transits to expand limitations around romance. It’s in your solar fifth house, merging luck and spontaneity. You’re a holiday powerhouse with Venus, Ceres, Saturn, and Pluto in the same sector. The Sun’s position makes intrigue equally enticing at home.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Adventure and conversations just went to the next level. Mercury sextile Saturn makes your words real. Be careful what you ask for. Jupiter transits to your solar fourth house to help you find a home. Wherever you may be, do you have something else in mind? This stellar assistance enhances your chances starting now – for the next twelve months.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your heart is warmed by the approaching holidays. Mercury sextile Saturn helps you hear what you love most. Jupiter transits to expand conversations and sweet whispers. It may also help you get published, meet that sexy neighbor, or connect happily with family. Mars in Scorpio makes a positive aspect to Venus. Your feelings and actions are in sync. Enjoy promises now in motion.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Expect happy surprises and reversals of your schedule. You’re still being guided to the very best things. It’s the energy required to shift gears that takes you up and down. Just when you think you can’t go a step further, you will have a burst of enthusiasm. Expansive Jupiter leaves Sagittarius. It transits to your income sector. Money comes in large and fast. Nurture it to grow.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Holiday plans are in process. Mercury sextile Saturn brings practical ideas you can use. Jupiter transits to your sign. It is known as a planet of blessings, good fortune, and expansion. Welcome this week as it sets luck into place for the next twelve months. Venus, Ceres, Saturn, and Pluto are in Capricorn. You may be recognized for having the fortitude to complete an important task.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mercury sextiles Saturn. Your quick mind finds the best gatherings this holiday season. Jupiter, planet of expansion, also brings you luck. So much is coming your way. Take a moment of silence for intuitive feedback. Trust that your focus brings you happiness and security. Not everything that has to be done now makes sense yet. The future waits with a new point of view.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Holiday season is a marathon. Preparing early reveals more things to check off your list. Mercury sextiles Saturn to keep your mind organized. Saturn takes care of timing and schedules. Jupiter, planet of blessings, luck, and good fortune, transits away from its current position. It enters your career sector. You may be pleasantly surprised to be offered exciting new options.