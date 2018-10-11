Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Leaping to avoid the nets of romance? You’ll be busier than ever. The Sun and Ceres are in your relationship sector. They’re shining a light even as you side-step their effects. Then Mercury, Venus, and Jupiter jump up and down in your solar eighth house. This is where you share and benefit from partnerships. Still want to escape? Venus is retrograde. You have plenty of time.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

A week to focus on joys and goals. Unending distractions to please loved ones? Time to get your life back. If you’re caught in a loop that goes nowhere, thank your ruler Venus. This goddess of ‘life in the comfort lane’ is retrograde in your relationship sector. Feel like the walls might crumble? It’s to give you the option to let them. And breathe all that fresh air.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Feel like you’re taking care of everyone? Juno is retrograde on the cusp of Gemini. You’re not only looking after others’ well-being, you’re organizing their futures, too. You have a few more weeks of this, then you’re sprung. Mars in your solar ninth house offers energy and neutrality to move loved ones up a rung or two. Pamper yourself as you continue to be the ‘unsung hero’!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Astrology charts show home base in a challenging aspect to a relationship. Is this counter intuitive? Home is where the heart is. It’s where you may want your closest bond to end up (or where it already is). This week’s star-based emphasis assists a merger. The Sun and Ceres balance home with the joys of Venus and Mercury, who offer romance.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you’re hanging in the balance of a relationship, let them do what they do. If you have time, you may want to help them out. Mars and Dark Moon Lilith in this sector of your chart can be a thrill, especially if you like breaking out of the mold. Venus is retrograde at home, with Mercury there. This is like lighting candles to set the mood and feeling the breeze blow them out. Hmm.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

If you could just remember where you put that…or are you organized, and someone ran off with it? One of the astrological ‘lessons’ of being a Virgo is control. Meaning, if things fluctuate wildly, you may feel a bit tense! Ceres and the Sun benefit your financial sector. This aspect is a peach. But Venus is retrograde near Mercury. Conversations are just…a trick of light.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

You’ll be feeling more grounded in short order. The Sun in your sign – Happy Birthday! – sees that warmth and light finds you. Wherever you are, Ceres is there too, keeping bread (biscuits, mochi) on the table. What you may reflect on is your income. Ruler Venus is retrograde. She made promises, then vanished. She’s going direct next month. Hang in there.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus retrograde in Scorpio backs into Mercury’s space. On Monday. This gives you time to make a list of your favorite things to do. Alone. You can, of course, stock up on your favorite lovey-dovey behaviors. But what about after, when your loved one feels better, and you’re exhausted? Mars in your home sector gives you the independence you need to recharge.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Have the seasons been too long, dull, or even slightly reversed on you? Good news, your energy levels don’t have to match the weather. With Venus retrograde in your solar twelfth house, you may think your dreams have gone underground. Or dissolved into the mist. This is actually just an incubating period. Do what you do best. Inspire yourself. Become your own retreat.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Saturn is conjunct Vesta in Capricorn. You do what you do best, creating safe, secure spaces. Saturn doesn’t mind building. Vesta has an inborn sense that everyone needs ‘a warm hearth’ to come home to. These two imbue you with a quality that’s hard to find, and definitely worth keeping. True, Venus (money, recognition) is retrograde. Not forever, though!

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

At some point, you’ll be dealing with Venus retrograde. Several planets have been retrograde; now it’s her turn. She’s in your career sector until next month. While promises may have been made by managers or owners, they can be slow to show up. Distract yourself for the time being. The Sun conjunct Ceres means a partnership may pay off big.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Because you can swim upstream, doesn’t mean you have to spend every minute doing it. Venus may be retrograde, but romance is not off the table. A kind word can turn everything around. Mars in your solar twelfth house pulses your subconscious. Ideas for projects surface. You’ve got time to explore your dreams and still meet current obligations.