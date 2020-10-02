♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Two stellar energies help your week move forward. Venus transits to your work sector, and this means money. If she doesn’t find a way to bring that to you, she sets up a more comfortable connection. Your sense of self grows in value. There is common ground in working with others, regardless of beliefs. Pluto moves direct. This step forward remolds your career after its undoing.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Venus transits to your solar fifth house, so romance is on the cards. It’s easier to believe in healthy hearts and those who care with this one. Pluto goes direct, too. Even if all you wanted was a cuddle and pizza, the stars sign you up for other types of bliss. Thus begins the paving of a road that was previously torn up. Lessons and rewards for your spirit are unprecedented.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

If you’re reeling from the Full Moon, let Venus soothe you. This goddess requires a bit of pampering, and makes sure you get it. She enters a sumptuous down to earth area, bringing life at home into the land of luxury. If you’re not feeling it, treat yourself to something that does. Pluto goes direct. A partner may come through for you. In which case, you’re covered.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

You benefit from transits and the direct motion of planets right now. They secure themselves in earth signs. Since Cancer is a water sign, earth brings stability to your foundation. Venus offers what you’d like to hear. This is especially true if you’re dealing with brothers, sisters, or even a neighbor. Pluto goes direct. This master of renewal unravels stress balls it left in a relationship.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Venus transits. Pluto goes direct. What – how – who? This goddess of luxury, who prefers all things beautiful, transits to your income sector. It’s considered a blessing, as she takes up residence to improve your finances. Then Pluto goes direct, straightening out crossed paths at work. Life under construction, putting you through chaos, now offers a pure form of strength.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Rolling through life’s journey takes some doing. Seeing its value, finding a sense of meaning, is often extra work. Venus transits to Virgo. She ensures what’s lovely crosses your path. If her comfort levels are invited to stay, you may start to relax – finally. Pluto goes direct. This master of amazing moments is in your house of romance. But now it starts to stabilize events.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

Happy Birthday, Libra! Congratulations! The Sun in your sign keeps spirits high. The world is a better place with your light. Ruling planet Venus transits to your solar twelfth house. Translation: dreams enrich you before they even arrive. Pluto goes direct. Life at home smooths out. Work projects gain a stronger foothold. You can take a moment for beauty and scenic views.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Friends become beautiful in their efforts towards you. Venus enters this sector of your chart. For nostalgia and magic moments, now is the time. Your views are not only heard, they’re a match. Feeling alone? You are not. Venus wants you to have only what is lovely. This goddess will find a way. Pluto goes direct, influencing communications. Conversations take on a positive spin.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Expanding views may still not give you the space you crave. Of all the signs in the zodiac, Sagittarius needs to run free. Sure, you can work out in your bedroom, or walk circles through your neighborhood. But with Venus transiting to your career sector, you may be open for suggestions. Pluto goes direct. Someone held up the money. Now they have to hand it over.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Wondering if the world will ever let up? If so, your question is well-timed. Jupiter in your sign recently went direct. Plans that seemed to slide away may come back with a flourish. Venus leaves your sector of shared resources. This goddess puts you on a path of feeling better inside and out. Pluto goes direct in Capricorn. The slogging slows and you are able to heal.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

Ceres is retrograde in your sign. A second chance to take care of yourself – the way you wish someone would. Venus transits to your solar eighth house. Imagine comfortably sinking into a soft cushion of luxury, which a partnership could provide. You may receive a beautiful gift, or inherit a financial gain. Pluto goes direct. Dreams smooth out and storms calm down.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣

Venus has a tendency to offer lovely distractions. You may need them. She enters your relationship sector. Watch for this transit, to catch whomever it may be as they arrive. Have dreams melted away upon waking? Friends find you to fill the gap. Jupiter recently opened a floodgate of connections. Now Pluto goes direct. No time to consider. Just have fun.