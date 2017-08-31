♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Caught in the cycle of endless weeks? Not sure what’s new? Just as you think ‘what’s the point?’, Mars cozies up to a different sign. Your ruling planet now energizes you at work and helps you stay fit and trim. Mercury moves direct, too. The Full Moon brings spiritual backlights into focus. It keys in on relationships – how, why, what happened – and makes it so much easier to move on.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Tension builds and then releases. That’s true with everything from breathing to nature’s cycles. So why does there seem to be more contraction and less expansion? So much is in the details. Planetary focus is on your love life, how you nurture your creative streak (or don’t), and dealing with kids. Mars joins in, and Mercury goes direct. Definitely a request from the stars to shake free and work out those sore muscles!

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mercury goes direct this week. Does it matter? It might – it’s your ruling planet. Things you have forgotten come drifting back to you (if you didn’t have time to deal with them, you may have hidden them in a drawer, or behind a piece of furniture.) Freedom is often your number one attraction. Gemini has a need to live ‘two lives’ just to keep things interesting. Mars enters your life at home, energizing the scene. At least you’ll be busy!

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Sometimes knowing things ahead of time is so bogus. They can change, right? Yet hidden in that kernel of conception can be a code for the future. This week holds a hint of ‘keep your friends close and your enemies closer’ or – maybe don’t hang out with them at all! Every thought you think as Mercury goes direct and Mars speaks up will add your attitude to the mix. Consider it a vote towards the total galactic vibration.

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Watching the waves of change? Mercury goes direct this week. What you have been saying is heard. Mars enters your financial sector the same day. Along with the Sun, it offers a laser focus on income. The Full Moon is a light in the darkness, both literally and figuratively. You may have an ‘aha!’ moment which snaps the pieces of your puzzle into place. Venus in your sign keeps you well-dressed, polished up, and ready to be seen.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You’re on an uphill climb. Having gained strength, you may not feel this struggle as much. Power can be physical, but it’s also intellectual, emotional, and spiritual. What you have invested will be returned as Mercury goes direct. Does it seem you’ve been working hard but getting nowhere? You’re in line for an upgrade. Mars enters Virgo this week. The Full Moon sheds light on where a partnership can go.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Feeling itchy to make a change, but each direction has fogged over? Good thing you held back. Mercury goes direct this week, which makes the viewing clearer. The Sun, Vesta, and Mercury combine in your chart to get you where you need to be. Quiet places, a sanctuary, and dreams to guide you help clean things up. Luckily Mars enters this sector too. Then the Full Moon sheds light on your current work and how to feel fulfilled.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

What do you want to say that you didn’t get a chance to before? It may not be too late. In fact, it may be just the right time – Mercury goes direct this week. When it comes to friends and groups you belong to, the stumbling blocks of misunderstanding become small pebbles, easily removed. Mars enters this area of intellectual connections to energize your efforts. The Full Moon undoes the anger of the past.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Think about what you want to happen. Wishes are coming in pretty fast for Sagittarians, even with the endless responsibilities. Dark Moon Lilith and Saturn are together in your sign. She helps you manifest your dreams, and he makes them stick. With Mercury going direct, Mars joins in to boost your career. Which group do you want to be part of? Feeling into this question brings an answer to match your own healthy vibe.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If you’re a Capricorn who enjoys the bottom line, you’ll be in awe of your wisdom this week. You have a talent for seeing behind the scenes. At the moment you’ve got an aerial view of the big picture. You could even travel long distance if necessary. Mercury goes direct, and Mars connects in to energize your global connections. You are the keeper of the hearth right now – on an ever-increasing scale.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

The energy you’ve worked on balancing in a relationship (or with yourself, if you’re single) moves to a different level. Mars puts a laser focus on what you share. You will receive from investments you’ve made. This is amped up by the goodwill you put into them. Mercury goes direct. What you hear is likely to be accurate. Friends line up to back you for the support you’ve given in the past.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week you see beyond the fray. Mercury goes direct. Wires untangle, schedules blend, nerves smooth out. Mars transfers to your partnership sector. If you’re with a significant other, he or she is definitely trying to make a point. Do you want to buy in, or opt out? Or are you in the midst of being happily single? The Full Moon in Pisces brings a cosmic light to make the shadows disappear. It’s easier to see yourself shine.