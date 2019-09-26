♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

There’s a New Moon, and wow do you need it. This is the way the planets reset your inner clock. It’s not about events in your day, it’s about time in your world. What motivates you to move, and what doesn’t? Pluto goes direct, and Mercury changes signs. You can do a lot with this, just by feeling it. Your communication hits home. Choose the message you want to send.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Indulge in your senses. Sink into luxury wherever you find it. There’s a New Moon that says you deserve to feel great again. Not only that, but Pluto goes direct, and Mercury moves into your relationship sector. It all happens quietly, just as Fall starts to make itself known. When you speak, don’t be surprised if others listen and take action.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This week takes you by storm. Not because it’s tempestuous. Right now you could be swept off your feet with excitement. It’s your turn. The New Moon brings a chance to start again, or probe the depths of romance. Pluto goes direct. Long-range planning can become a focus. Mercury changes signs. Make inroads at work by stating the obvious, clearly.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

What makes you feel like you? Where are you cozy and safe? The New Moon makes an effort to boost your comfort levels. This includes ventures into balance. Feeling stuck in your head? Mercury changes signs. It’s placed where you can climb back into your body and put it first. Pluto goes direct. Those in charge remember they are. In a good way..

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The New Moon brings a lift to your week. Though it is so new it doesn’t yet reflect light, it offers all possibilities. This includes a few you weren’t sure you could enjoy. Taking a step into another realm, following a hunch, you can rewrite your personal story. Pluto goes direct, a seriously strong position for action. Mercury transits to make home more than sexy.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

With Juno in Virgo, you’re still taking care of you. The New Moon offers opportunities to try what was out of bounds before. Pluto goes direct. Dealing with the depths is easier. You enjoy better results. Mercury transits to your solar third house of communication. You’re definitely able to up the ante if you want to make a statement. Romance may not be your first choice.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

Venus and Mercury are in Libra, merging beauty with brains. The New Moon in your sign welcomes changes. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to show off, now’s the time. The Sun is in Libra, too. Happy Birthday! Pluto goes direct. A person with influence may notice your talents and move you forward. Mercury transits to make sure what you say holds a sensuous tone.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

As you sit in stillness, your inner flame grows. This is your week. The New Moon hovers just below your awareness. You can feel what can’t yet be seen. That’s the strength of Scorpio, an intuitive water sign. Pluto, your ruler, goes direct. What seemed like only visions now gather substance. Mercury transits to your sign. What you say clears out any confusion.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You can cruise this week. Have you overscheduled yourself with plans for self-improvement? It won’t be exhausting. Mercury and Venus offer great friendships. The position of the Sun enhances their warmth. The New Moon presents a lift. You radiate a sense of confidence and accomplishment. Venus sextiles Jupiter in your sign to double your luck.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The New Moon makes you lucky. Something unexpected may change your schedule. While you have built-in flexibility, it’s still an adjustment. Your dreams are safe, as Jupiter and Ceres reside in your solar twelfth house. Pluto goes direct. This power player helps put your plans to action. The Sun, Mercury, and Venus offer a bonus in your career. How will you spend it?

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

The workings behind the scenes are in your corner. You won’t have to figure them out – they’re obvious, if only to you. The New Moon adds a pinch of magic. The more you strive for that elusive balance, the more the universe will greet you. Pluto goes direct. You can reap benefits from taking authority. Don’t give up. Venus sextiles Jupiter for an incredibly lucky week.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Be careful how far you go in conversations at work. Jupiter and Ceres square to your sign can expand things without warning. Don’t let stellar stresses overstimulate a situation, with you left holding the bag. Venus sextiles Jupiter at the time of the New Moon. You can start fresh to find beauty around you. Be sure to receive the accolades that are coming. You have earned them.