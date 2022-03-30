Mariott International announced last week that they will be opening their newest wellness and lifestyle destination, Westin Hotel Yokohama this May. Marking Japan’s sixth Westin Hotel, Westin Hotel Yokohama will be the first to feature its signature Westin Heavenly® Beds in all guest rooms and is already taking reservations ahead of its grand opening on May 20.

With a focus on the brand’s total wellness concept, the new hotel —located in Yokohama’s Minato Mirai 21 CBD—houses a wellness floor of over 1,000 square meters featuring Japan’s first Heavenly Spa by Westin®, a heated indoor swimming pool, and the signature Westin Workout™ Fitness Studio. On top of that, the hotel —drawing inspiration from the historic Yokohama Port, the hotel’s five restaurants and bars will offer a variety of locally sourced seasonal and international cuisines, emphasizing a commitment to sustainability as well as building close connections with the local community.

Continuing the hotel’s emphasis on sustainability, Sekisui House Ltd., the owner and developer of The Westin Yokohama, has also introduced other measures such as glass-bottled water as opposed to single-use plastics in all rooms as well as state-of-the-art in-room sensors for energy saving. In addition to the hotel accommodation, the building features The Apartment Bay YOKOHAMA, 201 upscale long-stay serviced apartments, which are now taking bookings for stays of 30 days or more.

The Westin Hotel Yokohama is just one of the many new additions to Yokohama’s cultural landscape, continuing the city’s legacy as a vibrant, multicultural city.