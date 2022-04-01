“In the minds of some people outside Japan, there’s a sense that Japanese literature is supposed to be elegant, mysterious, stately, refined—all that orientalist wabi-sabi bullshit that gets laid on Japan in general,” says Daniel Joseph, translator of the recently published “Rip it Up” by Kou Machida. In Japan, Machida’s books have been an acknowledged influence on writers like Mieko Kawakami and Hiroko Oyamada.

But, when his book “Kiregire” (“Rip it Up”) was translated, publishers wouldn’t touch it. Not because it wasn’t good, but because it is so outside the mainstream expectation of what a translated novel from Japan looks like. It took Inpatient, a small press with nothing to lose, to take the chance.