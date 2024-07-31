What’s Happening in Tokyo in August? Festivals, summer flowers and more to fill your calendar this summer! By Nick Gericke

Irumagawa Tanabata Festival

August 3 – August 4

Wrapping up the Tanabata Festival season that began in July (see What’s Happening in Tokyo this July? Festival Edition), the Irumagawa Tanabata Festival is one of the three largest in Kanto. Tanabata festivals celebrate the reunion of the star-crossed deity lovers, Orihime and Hikoboshi, who are only allowed to meet once a year. As is typical for these festivals, you can enjoy a variety of Japanese festival foods and immerse yourself in the vibrant festival atmosphere with others. Additionally, you can stroll the area and look for the best Tanabata decorations. You can submit your vote by scanning the code attached to each decoration until Saturday, August 3, 8 pm.

Saturday: 12 am – 9 pm

Sunday: 12 am – 8 pm

The area around the west exit of Sayama City Station, Civic Square and Tanabata Shopping Street

1-1 Irumagawa, Sayama City, Saitama

Free Admission

city.sayama.saitama.jp

Note: This year’s fireworks display will be postponed, unfortunately.

Asagaya Tanabata Matsuri

August 7 – August 12

Just 8 minutes by train from Shinjuku, Asagaya encompasses the classic Edo-era Tokyo vibe. During the festival, the main shotengai (pedestrian shopping street) is adorned with paper-mache ornaments, banners and streamers crafted by local residents. These decorations feature traditional Japanese styles as well as modern figurines, including images of dinosaurs and Chewbacca. Stroll the area or go on a shopping spree and experience the charm of this festival with a local touch.

From 10 am

Asagaya Pearl Center Shopping Street

1-36-7 Asagaya Minami, Suginami-ku

Free Admission

asagaya.or.jp (JP)

Asakusa Toro Nagashi

August 10

In contrast to the roaring noise and bustling crowds of the Sumida River fireworks, the Floating Lantern Festival offers a more peaceful experience. Initially held to pray for the victims of the Great Kanto Earthquake and the Tokyo Air Raids, it now serves as a serene prayer for peace and for those who drowned in the river.

Gather at the Waterfront Terrace of Sumida River and watch as about 3,000 lanterns (tōrō in Japanese) with handwritten messages are set off to illuminate the river’s surface. Be sure to arrive early to purchase your own lantern and prepare a message to send out into the night. That way you can also get a good spot to catch the first lanterns under the sunset. While lanterns are no longer available online, you can still buy them at the Asakusa Tourism Federation Office until August 9 (¥1,500) or at the venue on August 10 from 2 pm (¥2,000).

Ceremony and first float: 6:30 pm

Floating lanterns: 6:45 pm – 8 pm

Sumida River Waterfront Terrace

1-1-1 Nihonbashi Nakasu, Chuo-ku

Free Admission

e-asakusa.jp

Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival

August 10

Want to enjoy a fireworks display without the hassle of finding a good spot? Come and visit the Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival. It’s held in two stadiums so everyone is bound to have a good view of the action. Also, compared to other fireworks displays, this one has invited several Japanese artists to perform live music, making it a well-rounded experience. The festival will take place simultaneously at both the neighboring Jingu Stadium and Chichibunomiya Stadium, culminating in 10,000 fireworks illuminating the night sky. Be sure to get your tickets now, as some sections are already sold out!

Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium

2-8-35 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku

Open: 3 pm

Performance Start: 3:30 pm



Jingu Stadium

3-1 Kasumigaokacho, Shinjuku-ku

Open: 4 pm

Performance Start: 5 pm

Fireworks Displays: 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

jinguhanabi.com

65th Tokyo Koenji Awa Odori (Suginami Ward)

August 24 – August 25

The Koenji Awa Odori started as an effort to invigorate the local townscape. Initially held only on the main shopping street near Koenji Station, the event quickly expanded to the surrounding neighborhoods and streets. It has since become a major attraction in the area, drawing around 930,000 visitors last year. 10,000 dancers will parade through eight areas around Koenji Station accompanied by a steady rhythm of flutes, chimes and taiko drums.

Food stalls offer traditional Japanese festival food for you to enjoy during the show. Be sure to pick up a map to find the best vantage point and a fan to withstand the heat. In addition to the main dance parade, there will be stage performances. The festivities begin in the afternoon as it starts to cool down and continue into the evening. While the dance performance lasts for three hours, the area will remain lively throughout the weekend, so plan to spend extra time there.

5 pm – 8 pm

JR Koenji Station

Free Admission

koenji-awaodori.com(JP)

https://www.koenji-awaodori.com/language/eng.html (ENG)

Zama City 2024 Sunflower Festival (Zama City, Kanagawa)

August 10 – August 13

For a marvelous countryside detour, check out the largest sunflower field in the Greater Tokyo Area. In Zama City, you can see about 550,000 sunflowers in full bloom around the middle of August. In addition to the stunning views, the festival weekend will feature food stalls offering sunflower-themed snacks like sunflower pasta and crackers, as well as beverages such as sunflower cider, beer and shochu. Local farmers sell cut sunflowers and other sunflower-related or agricultural products as souvenirs.

9:30 am – 5 pm

Zama and Yotsuya areas north and south of Zagai Bridge

Free Admission

pref.kanagawa.jp

Edogawa Fireworks Festival

August 24

Edogawa Fireworks Festival is another one of the major annual fireworks festivals in the Tokyo area. Slip into your favorite yukata and invite your friends to enjoy the food stalls along the riverbanks, or pack your own snacks for a delightful picnic. The excitement of the fireworks is amplified by the friendly rivalry between the districts on either side of the Edogawa River (Edogawa and Ichikawa), each trying to outdo the other with their display. The fireworks are synchronized with music and last for approximately 90 minutes.

Make sure to arrive early to find a good spot as it will be crowded. Feel free to bring picnic mats to reserve a place on the lawn, but please note they are only permitted starting from the afternoon the day before the event. Seating is also available for purchase but it sells out fast.

7:15 pm – 8:30 pm

Edogawa Ward Riverside Park

2 Shinozakimachi, Edogawa-ku,

Edogawa Riverbed (Ichikawa)

3 Osu, Ichikawa, Chiba

Free Admission

city.edogawa.tokyo.jp

The Azabu Juban Summer Festival

August 24 – August 25

This festival is about surviving the last weekend of the August heat. It is also called the Noryo Festival, which roughly translates to “a festival to celebrate the cooling weather.” The festival features a variety of food stalls, with local vendors on one hand and stalls serving specialties from all over Japan, including Kyushu and Hokkaido, on the other. A variety of stalls and activities are designed for children, and stage performances enhance the entertainment. This blend of traditional and modern elements attracts a younger crowd and creates a light-hearted atmosphere.

3 pm – 9 pm

Azabu Juban Shopping Street

2-2-3 Azabujuban, Minato-ku

Free Admission

azabujuban.or.jp

Harajuku Super Yosakoi

August 24 – August 25

If you’ve had your fair share of traditional Japanese festivals, this is a chance to step up your game. The festival incorporates modern dance elements and styles to the classic awa odori dance making it popular throughout Japan. The event will see teams from around Japan perform along the main avenue crossing Yoyogi Park and at Harajuku Station. At the Yoyogi Park Event Square, there will be stalls and an event stage, as well as at the Yoyogi Forest venue and the Jingu Kaikan Stage (near Meiji Jingu Shrine). On August 25, there will be a parade down the vibrant Omotesando Avenue from 11:10 am until 4:15 pm.

Saturday: 10 am – 7 pm

Sunday: 10 am – 5:30 pm

Meiji Jingu Shrine, Harajuku Omotesando, Yoyogi area

Free Admission

super-yosakoi.tokyo (JP)

Exclusive Terrace Party in Yukata

August 31

Experience an extraordinary evening on the stunning terrace of a five-star hotel, where you can enjoy the finest drinks while wearing a yukata. This event is a unique opportunity to meet new people and create lasting friendships in a memorable setting.

Make the most of this special night with wonderful company and complimentary glasses of sparkling wine from the renowned Moët & Chandon. Yukatas are optional, but those who wear one will receive a special gift.

7 pm – 9:30 pm

3-1-21 Shibaura, Minato-ku

¥3,000

peatix.com/event/4015873