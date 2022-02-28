As we bid farewell to February, spring is already just around the corner and so are a tonne of amazing festivals, gigs and exhibitions. Kick away the winter blues and soak up the sun at some of our favorite events happening this March.

January 8 – March 6

Handmade in Japan Festival

Want to get a head start on this year’s hanami? Why not enjoy the (arguably better) plum blossoms? At just a little bit over an hour from Tokyo by train, you can visit Atami Plum Garden in Shizuoka Prefecture to appreciate the astounding Plum Blossom Festival, with no need to wait until the end of March.

8:30AM – 4PM

¥300

ATAMI PLUM GARDEN

8-11 BAIENCHO, ATAMI, SHIZUOKA

ATAMINEWS.GR.JP/UME

March 27

Akasaka Antique Market in Ark Hills

Quirky curios, one-of-a-kind jewelry, chic vintage clothes, furnishings and ceramics with antique charm, ditch your Nitori and UNIQLO staples for something far more special at the monthly Akasaka Antique Market. Go with an open mind and see what catches your interest.

11AM – 5PM

FREE

ARK HILLS

1-12-32 AKASAKA, MINATO-KU

ARKHILLS.COM

October 16 2021 – April 10 2022

Mega Illumination

There’s only one month left to see the illumination event at Oi Racecourse, which ends April 1. Unlike other festive lights in Tokyo, this event is held at a huge outdoor race track with multiple themes and zones, making it a COVID-safe destination to visit this Spring.

4:30PM – 9:30PM

¥800 (ADVANCE SALES) ¥1,000 (ON THE DOOR)

OI RACECAR

2-1-2 KATSUSHIMA, SHINAGAWA-KU

TOKYOMEGAILLUMI.JP

March 13

Bearwear Presents: CHAMBER FEST

Tokyo-based indie-alternative duo Bearwear, supported by a packed lineup of established and emerging indie artists will perform at CHAMBER FEST 2022. The event will take place at Shinjuku LOFT on Saturday, March 12. The festival embodies the band’s album theme, which is “From Bedroom to Live Music Venue,” and it will serve as the closing datea of the tour for Bearwear’s first full-length album, “The Incomplete Circle.”

3 PM – 9 PM (OPEN TIME 2:30 PM)

¥4,500 (ADVANCE SALE), ¥5000 (ON DOOR)

YOYOGI PARK

2-1 YOYOGIKAMIZONOCHO, SHIBUYA-KU

PERFECTMUSIC.ZAIKO.IO

March 18

Golden Dragon Dance

Kinryu no Mai (Golden Dragon Dance), is a performance that narrates the story of Sensoji temple’s origin. Two brothers of fishermen went fishing and to their surprise, they pulled out a statue, which turned out to be one of the Bodhisattva Kannon. As this Kannon is respectful, one of the brothers devoted his life to cherish and protect the statue, to become the Sensoji temple that we know today. As this event is only held once a year to coincide with the birth of the temple, it’s one to not miss.

2PM – 6PM

FREE

SENSOJI TEMPLE

2-3-1 ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU

SENSO-JI.JP

February 3 – March 6

Antoine d’Agata “Virus”

A photography exhibition of French photographer d’Agata’s works will be at MEM, Ebisu. D’Agata works intimately with the subjects of his art and also, at times, forms relationships with them — to a captivating end result. He displays his envisioned photography using a thermal camera, capturing the streets of Paris as a representation of the current situation in French society, of those whose lives have been disrupted by the COVID-19 virus.

1PM – 7PM

FREE

MEM

1-18-4 EBISU SHIBUYA-KU

MEM-INC.JP

February 5 – March 31

Gentaro Ishizuka “Ondulatoire”

Ishizuka’s photography exhibition captures three-dimensional landscapes and presents them “as if the eyes are molding the world into a sculpture.” The event also utilizes classical music and spatial design in order to combine the three elements of architecture, music and photography into one experiential composition. The goal of the exhibition is for visitors to “look at music and listen to photos” and walk away with a new interpretation of artistic mediums and how they’re exhibited.

11AM – 6PM

FREE

KOTARO NUKAGA

6-6-9 ROPONGGI, MINATO-KU

KOTARONUKAGA.COM

February 18 – May 29

CHIM ↑ POM: HAPPY SPRING by Mori Art Museum

Until late may, artist collective CHIM ↑ POM will be hosting their first-ever retrospective exhibition at Mori Art Museum, showcasing 17 years of work. In their signature ironic and satirical style, this exhibition touches on issues such as natural disasters, consumerism, gluttony, poverty and pop culture, providing a glimpse into the minds of this provocative and unpredictable group of artists. Also featuring work created specifically for this exhibition this will be a chance to see what the future looks like for the inimitable CHIM ↑ POM collective.

10AM – 10PM (TUE UNTIL 5PM, MAY 3 UNTIL 10PM)

¥1,800 ON WEEKDAYS, ¥2,000 ON WEEKENDS AND HOLIDAYS (DISCOUNTS FOR STUDENTS AND SENIORS)

MORI ART MUSEUM

6-10-1 ROPPONGI, MINATO-KU

MORI.AR.T.MUSEUM

March 2 – May 2 (Closed on Tuesday except for May 3）

Damien Hirst’s “Cherry Blossoms”

Outstanding British artist Damien Hirst offers his distinctive understanding of Western painting from Post-impressionism to Gestural Abstraction painting. His dynamic style is poured into his newest large-scale art creation which depicts the ever-changing landscapes of cherry blossoms. Appropriate for its theme, this exhibition — his first in Tokyo — will be held at the National Art Center, Tokyo, a location suitably surrounded by cherry blossoms. Take your love of hanami indoors and soak up Hirst’s vivid take on fleeting beauty.

10AM – 6PM (FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS UNTIL 8PM, CLOSED ON TUESDAYS)

¥1,500 (DISCOUNTS FOR STUDENTS AND SENIORS)

THE NATIONAL ART CENTER, TOKYO

7-22-2 ROPPONGI, MINATO-KU

NACT.JP

Early – Mid March

Washi Candle Garden

This exhibition of washi (paper) lanterns is held to commemorate the victims and raise the spirits of the survivors of the 2011 Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami. The washi paper used for the exhibition is filled with hand-written messages from Tohoku residents conveying their emotions and thoughts after the disaster.

7PM – 9PM

FREE

TOKYO MIDTOWN GRASS SQUARE

9-7-1 AKASAKA, MINATO-KU

TOKYOCHEAPO.COM/EVENTS/WASHI-CANDLE-GARDEN

March 11 – June 20

Prada Aoyama Role Play

Delve into the complex world of self-expression at this exhibition by Prada and support the Fondazione Prada in Milan. Centered around the concept of identity, this collection of photographic, video and audio works explores human nature and individualism in order to uncover the lines between actual and projected personality.

11AM – 8PM

FREE

3F PRADA AOYAMA

5-2-6 AOYAMA, MINATO-KU

PRADA.COM/JP/JA/PRADASPHERE/SPECIAL-PROJECTS/2022/ROLE-PLAY-PRADA-AOYAMA