The maple leaves are changing color, Fuji-san is once again covered in snow, and the sweet potato combini snacks are out in full force: Autumn has officially fallen. With state of emergency measures behind us for the time being, music lovers have an array of events to look forward to this month, including the brand new outdoor event Yamabiko Fes. For the indoor types, there are art exhibitions abound and if you’re looking to get out and stretch your legs we have you covered with the annual KIWL charity run and Mt. Tako Autumn Leaves Festival, details below.

November 5 – 6



Expat Expo Tokyo 2021



Expat Expo Tokyo is the only expo event in Japan for international residents and businesses. Connecting international locals and exhibitors together in one place, it’s the perfect opportunity for residents to find information on English-friendly businesses in Japan and an unrivaled chance for businesses to better get to know the local international community they serve. From international schools to medical care, legal services, travel, community groups, dining and everything in between, there’ll be all kinds of exhibitors presenting their diverse products and services tailored for expats, offering expert advice, special deals and useful info for residents living in Tokyo.

Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center

1-7-1 Kaigan, Minato-ku

Admission: Free. Register here

expat-expo.jp

November 6 – 7

Creema Yamabiko FES

Creema, Japan’s largest online marketplace for handmade goods, is launching their inaugural outdoor festival this November. Set in Yamabiko, around two hours outside of Tokyo, the festival offers live music, craft stalls, workshops, outdoor activities, a kids area and a “sauna village,” all with views of Mt. Fuji. The current music lineup features live performances from bands such as clammbon and Never Young Beach on Saturday and SPECIAL OTHERS and Super VHS on Sunday.

Tokinosu Outdoor Hill Village Campsite

719 Koyama, Gotemba City, Shizuoka Prefecture

Admission: ¥5,000 (one day ticket, advance discounts available)

yamabikofes.jp

October 30 – November 8

Tokyo International Film Festival 2021

The 34th Tokyo International Film Festival centers on the concept of crossing borders. The selected films concern themes such as communication disruptions, gender discrimination and international conflicts. This year’s visual concept was designed by acclaimed fashion designer Junko Koshino, who invites viewers to explore film that moves forward into the wind and into the future.

HIBIYA-YURAKUCHO-GINZA AREA

TICKET INFO WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE VIA THE WEBSITE

2021.TIFF-JP.NET

November 1 – 30

Mt. Takao Autumn Leaves Festival

It’s the time of year to get out, stretch your legs and do a spot of leaf peeping. Mt. Takao is known as a great spot close to Tokyo to check out the kouyou (autumn leaves) and Mt. Takao Autumn Leaves Festival is a good way to make the most of it throughout November. Weekends and holidays throughout the month will feature live performances from Taiko drummers, yasakoi dancers and orchestras, as well as opportunities to taste local sake.

Mt. Takao

Admission: Free

japan-guide.com

Until November 14

Nature Aquarium Exhibition

Takashi Amano is the world’s most famous aquascape creator and the founder of Aqua Design Amano. Centering on the concept of “ecosystem,” Amano and his team have developed a number of nature aquariums showcasing beautiful underwater landscapes and fish habitats. This exhibit features the work of Amano and his team including his latest nature aquarium work, the tropical cloud forest installation “Nature Tower 360” as well as Amano’s underwater photography and immersive underwater videos such as the Sumida Aquarium “Natural Waterscape” experience.

Gallery AaMo

1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-Ku

Admission: ¥1,500 (advance and student discounts available)

tokyo-dome.co.jp

November 14

The Do-Over Tokyo

The Los Angeles-born daytime party phenomenon, The Do-Over, is hosting a “do-over” of their 15th Birthday celebrations with a rooftop party in Odaiba this month. Established in 2015, the Do-Over has built a worldwide reputation for curating the best daytime parties featuring sangria, beer buckets and secret, special guest DJs. The November 14 event is set to be hosted on the rooftop of Odaiba Aqua City featuring a lineup of special guest Japanese DJs handpicked by the Do-Over crew. Limited capacity, RSVPs are essential.

Odaiba Aqua City Rooftop

1-7-1 Daiba, Minato-ku

Admission: ¥3,000 RSVPs essential

thedoover-jpn.net

Until November 23

teamLab Reconnect

November is your last chance to unwind and immerse yourself in digital art at teamLab’s art and sauna experience in Roppongi. This project is a mesmerizing immersive exhibition where digital art collides with sauna bathing. By passing through the alternating hot and cold baths in the exhibition’s art rooms, bathers’ senses sharpen, their mind clears and they become one with the surrounding art and the present moment.

teamLab Reconnect

5-10-25 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Admission: ¥2,400 – ¥25,000 depending on ticket type

reconnect.teamlab.art

Until December 19

Hideaki Anno Exhibition

Hideaki Anno, widely known for changing the anime game with “Neon Genesis: Evangelion,” recently broke box-office records with his final installment of the series “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon A Time.” Prior to “Evangelion,” though, Anno had a past life as an animator as well as working in live action tokusatsu programs. This exhibition takes a deep dive into the varied works of Anno, featuring sketches, scripts, miniatures, notes, storyboards and much more from “Evangelion” and beyond.

The National Art Center, Tokyo

7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Admission: ¥2,100 (student discounts available)

National Art Center Website

November 20

Tokyo Crossover/Jazz Festival 2021

The Tokyo Crossover/Jazz festival is back after seven years, just in time for one last hurrah at Shinkiba’s Studio Coast, which is due to close its doors early 2022. Centered loosely on the common theme of jazz, the event plays host to a wide variety of artists from the worlds of funk, disco, hop hop and house, to name a few. Live performances include Kyoto’s Jazz Sextet and DJ Kawasaki featuring a huge 10-piece backing band. On top of that is a massive lineup of guest DJs and dance performances. The event will also be available to stream until Tuesday November 23.

Studio Coast

2-2-10 Shinkiba, Koto

Admission: ¥5,000 (live), streaming prices differ

Tokyocrossoverjazzfestival.zaiko.io

Until December 31

Your Yamathon 2021

The Tokyo Yamathon, this year with the temporary new name “Your Yamathon,” is back! Take on the challenge of walking around the Yamanote Line (a 40km loop) in under 12 hours. 100% going of the entry fee (¥14,000 per team) goes to the Yokohama Children’s Hospice Project. YCHP’s grand opening will be in November, and will be a landmark achievement as the second children’s hospice to open in Japan. Due to covid-19, this year’s Yamathon has adapted into a 3-month-period, and participants can walk solo or with up to four team members. Check the site for details on how to participate.

Yamanote Line

Entry fee: ¥14,000

tokyo-yamathon.com

November 20

CYK 5th Anniversary Party

CYK are a Tokyo-based party collective by Nari, Kotsu, Naoki Takebayashi and DJ No Guarantee. Centering on house music in a broad sense, they’ve organized parties with cutting edge artists from home and abroad such as Mall Grab, Nachtbraker, Seb Wildblood, Beesmunt Soundsystem, Avalon Emerson and Jun Kamoda to name a few. Forget lofty aims and ideologies CYK “simply love to keep representing proper grooviness and to draw partygoers into exciting and immersive dance spaces.” This November will celebrate the fifth anniversary of CYK’s formation with a party at Shibuya’s contact. More info will soon be available via the venue’s website.

Contact

2-10-12 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

Admission: ¥3,500 on the door, advance and early-bird discounts available

contacttokyo.com

Until November 30

KIWL Go Go 55 Charity Run

KIWL is once again this year holding its charity run to raise money for the YouMeWe NPO, a charity which educates children living in care in Japan, giving them life skills for a better start in adult life. The event has been held annually since 2017, going virtual in 2020 and adding ¥538,000 to the event’s lifetime total of ¥2,688,000. This year will remain a virtual event with participants able to simply run (or walk) at least 55kms in the month of November and record their progress with Strava. For information and registration details check out the KIWL website here.