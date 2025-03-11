When Is Tokyo Fashion Week 2025? What to Expect from Japan’s Biggest Fashion Event By Metropolis

Tokyo Fashion Week 2025 is set to bring an eclectic mix of avant-garde creativity, high-tech innovation, and streetwear rebellion to the global stage.

As one of the most anticipated events in the fashion world, it offers a platform for both emerging and established designers to showcase their work. With Japan’s unique blend of tradition and futuristic design, this year’s event promises to be a spectacle unlike any other.

When is Tokyo Fashion Week 2025? Key Dates to Know:

Tokyo Fashion Week 2025 will take place from March 11 to March 16, 2025, across various iconic venues in the city. This includes Harajuku, Shibuya Hikarie, Omotesando Hills, and other select locations. Organized by the Japan Fashion Week Organization (JFWO), the event will highlight Japan’s influence on global fashion trends and its ever-evolving creative scene.

What’s New in 2025?

This year, Tokyo Fashion Week is pushing boundaries with:

AI-Designed Collections : Several designers are incorporating AI-driven design techniques, using machine learning to predict trends and generate patterns.

: Several designers are incorporating AI-driven design techniques, using machine learning to predict trends and generate patterns. Sustainable Fashion : Eco-friendly materials and upcycling techniques are taking center stage, with brands like Sacai and Yohji Yamamoto championing sustainability.

: Eco-friendly materials and upcycling techniques are taking center stage, with brands like Sacai and Yohji Yamamoto championing sustainability. Metaverse Fashion Shows : Digital avatars and NFT-based collections will be showcased alongside traditional runway presentations. This blurs the lines between physical and digital fashion.

: Digital avatars and NFT-based collections will be showcased alongside traditional runway presentations. This blurs the lines between physical and digital fashion. Collaborations with Anime & Gaming: With Japan’s pop culture influence stronger than ever, brands are partnering with major anime studios and gaming franchises to create limited-edition pieces.

Must-See Brands, Designers and Collections for Tokyo Fashion Week 2025

Tokyo Fashion Week is known for its blend of underground and luxury fashion. Here are some key names to watch in 2025:

COMME des GARÇONS : Rei Kawakubo’s label always brings experimental silhouettes and unexpected materials.

: Rei Kawakubo’s label always brings experimental silhouettes and unexpected materials. Undercover : Jun Takahashi’s designs continue to redefine Japanese punk aesthetics with edgy, dystopian themes.

: Jun Takahashi’s designs continue to redefine Japanese punk aesthetics with edgy, dystopian themes. Ambush : Yoon Ahn’s streetwear-luxury fusion is expected to feature futuristic jewelry and bold apparel.

: Yoon Ahn’s streetwear-luxury fusion is expected to feature futuristic jewelry and bold apparel. New Wave Designers: Young labels like Noir Kei Ninomiya and Fumito Ganryu are gaining international attention for their unconventional approach to tailoring.

How to Get Tickets for Tokyo Fashion Week 2025

Many of the runway shows are invite-only. However, fashion enthusiasts can still catch pop-up events, exhibitions, and street fashion showcases around Harajuku, Shibuya and Ginza. Live streams of certain shows make it accessible to a global audience. You can find out more information about tickets here.

The Global Impact of Tokyo Fashion Week 2025

Tokyo’s fashion scene has always stood apart from the rest of the world. Unlike Paris or Milan, where tradition dominates, Tokyo thrives on subversion, experimentation, and street culture.

With the 2025 edition, Japan’s designers are making an even stronger push toward the future, proving once again that Tokyo remains a trendsetter in global fashion. If you’re passionate about style, innovation, and cultural crossovers, don’t miss Tokyo Fashion Week 2025.