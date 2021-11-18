November 19 – 28

Bistro Vino Thanksgiving 2021

Bistro Vino in Roppongi, an Italian restaurant known for its tasty wine, is once again switching things up this November and offering their special Thanksgiving dinner menu. The course begins with a glass of sparkling wine to help you settle in, followed by assorted appetizers and a whole turkey plate featuring all the trimmings to satisfy your cravings for a home cooked Thanksgiving meal. After that, finish off the evening with a homemade chestnut tiramisu, combining classic Japanese autumn flavours with rich, Italian coffee. If you’re planning to enjoy Thanksgiving at home this year, they offer the same meal as a to-go option. If this sounds like your kind of Thanksgiving feast, you can make a reservation by phone at 03-575-3671.

Bistro Vino Roppongi

1F Piramide Building

6-6-9 Roppongi Minato-ku

Turkey Dinner Course: ¥6,500 / Takeout Whole Turkey Dinner: ¥22,000~

bistrovino.com

November 25 – 27

The Oak Door’s Thanksgiving Dinner

Give your oven a break these holidays and enjoy the gourmet Thanksgiving dinner at The Oak Door between Nov 25 – 27. Besides the traditional Thanksgiving side dishes, such as cranberry jam and spinach gratin, anno imo (orange-fleshed yam) adds a Japanese twist to this traditional holiday meal. The dinner course can be enjoyed either in the restaurant or pre-ordered and picked up on Thanksgiving day.

The Oak Door

6F Grand Hyatt Tokyo

6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku

¥9,900

tokyo.grand.hyatt.co.jp

November 24 – 26

T.Y. Harbor Thanksgiving Dinner Course

If you’re looking for a daytime turkey fix or you’re a Thanksgiving beginner interested to see what the fuss is about, T.Y. Harbor is offering a Thanksgiving lunch option for the thankful price of ¥1,850. Of course, there is also a dinner course available with soup, main and dessert at ¥5,500. Make a reservation at 03-5479-4555 or go to the website for online reservations.

T.Y. Harbor

2-1-3 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku

Lunch: ¥1,850 (Main only) / Dinner Course: ¥5,500

tysons.jp

November 24 – 26

SoulFood House Thanksgiving 2021

Soul Food House, known for serving their authentic, homestyle Southern American and Cajun cuisine in Minato-ku, is ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with you again this year. Their course includes classic southern Thanksgiving dishes such as honey smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy & cranberry sauce, mac & cheese, house dessert and more. They have options for vegetarian and pescatarian as well and enquiries are welcome via phone or website. Seats are filling up quickly so head to their website to secure your table.

SoulFood House

6f Patio Azabu Juban

2-8-10 Azabu Juban, Minato-ku

¥6,500 (+tax)

soulfoodhouse.com

November 25

Smoke House Thanksgiving Dinner Course

Smokehouse is the place to be for BBQ lovers this thanksgiving. The first authentic BBQ restaurant in Tokyo, this holidays they’re serving up, you guessed it, BBQ style Thanksgiving turkey. The dinner features butternut squash tortilla soup, BBQ turkey breast, mac and cheese and pumpkin pecan pie for only ¥5,000. Dining room seats with a kitchen view or counter seats at the craft beer bar are available for booking via their website.

Smoke House

5-17-13 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

¥5,000

tysons.jp/smokehouse/

November 25

IVY Place Thanksgiving Dinner Course

With the theme of “Classic” in mind this year, IVY Place will be serving up an idyllic, traditional Thanksgiving dinner on November 25. Adding a seasonal Japanese twist, pureed anno imo soup with fried sweet potato chips and molasses will kick off the dinner course which starts at 5pm and lasts for two hours. The main dish, roasted turkey leg and poached turkey breasts with stuffing, mushroom gravy and cranberry relish with sautéed green beans, is also available for lunch at ¥2,200.

IVY Place

16-15 Sarugaku-cho, Shibuya-ku

¥6,500

tysons.jp/ivyplace/

November 23 – 25

“Thanksgiving Day” Lunch & Dinner 2021

Originating in New York, Ginza’s BLT STEAK will be preparing a special course menu for three days between Nov 23 – 25. The full course, featuring chopped vegetable salad, roast beef and roast turkey with cranberry relish, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pecan crunch cake with cinnamon ice cream, can be enjoyed for lunch as well as dinner. In addition to all that, the dinner course also includes soup and appetizer, reservations for either course are essential by November 21.

BLT STEAK GINZA

8F Royal Crystal Ginza

5-4-6 Ginza, Chuo-Ku

Lunch: ¥5,000~ / Dinner: ¥11,000~

bltsteak.jp

November 18 – 28

Thanksgiving Buffet at Trader Vic’s Tokyo

Trader Vic’s Tokyo, originally from San Francisco and known for its delicious, international buffet and cocktails is getting into the festive spirit with its Thanksgiving options this season. Operating out of the Hotel New Otani since the 70s, Trader Vic’s is putting their famous wood-fire chinese oven to the test this month, offering BBQ roasted turkey and roast beef at the carving station, as well as a live pancake station and an elaborate dessert selection to satisfy your sweet tooth. If you’d like to add some sparkling wine to your Thanksgiving meal, the freeflow plan is available for an extra ¥1,000.

Trader Vic’s Tokyo

4F GARDEN TOWER, HOTEL NEW OTANI

4-1, Kioi-cho, Chiyoda-ku

Adults: ¥8,500 (with sparkling wine) / ¥7,500 (meal only), Children: ¥3,900

tradervicstokyo.jp

November 25

Thanksgiving Buffet at Yokohama Country & Athletic Club

Yokohama Country & Athletic Club, situated just outside the heart of Tokyo, is Japan’s oldest international sports and social club. A popular hub for international Yokohama residents, members and non-members alike can enjoy YCAC’s Thanksgiving buffet this year which includes turducken, a rare site outside of the US, as well as live music from Ryuta – Arashima. The buffet is available to club members for ¥4,400, ¥5,500 for non-members.

Yokohama Country & Athletic Club (YCAC)

11-1 Yaguchidai, Naka-ku, Yokohama

Member Price: Adults ¥4,400 / Children ¥2,200

Non-Member Price: ¥5,500 / Children ¥2,750

ycac.jp

November 25

Two Dogs Traditional Thanksgiving Turkey Buffet Dinner

This year, the annual Pink Cow Thanksgiving will be held at their sister restaurant, Two Dogs. Pink Cow owner Traci says her mom’s famous traditional recipes will be dished up by head chef Andy for their 22nd annual Thanksgiving buffet at the spacious Two Dogs, featuring two hours of unlimited food and drinks. Including traditional roast turkey, homemade stuffing, creamed mashed potatoes, natural gravy, cranberry sauce, cocktails and craft beer, the restaurant will be offering two different meal times on November 25, bookings are available online.