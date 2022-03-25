Residents’ Comments

NAKANO

Why is Nakano last? One stop on the Chuo Line east and you’ve got everything you need in Shinjuku. One stop west and there’s all the local vintage shops in Koenji. Despite being so close to Shinjuku, the residential areas are so peaceful, and our apartment’s rent isn’t high.

MINATO

Most of the embassies are located in Minato-ku so there are lots of elite police stationed around our neighborhoods — great for safety. On the other hand, certain embassies attract the ire of the ‘Uyoku’ ultra-rightists in their notorious black buses. The resident tax is the highest in Japan but I feel that the public servants are more often accustomed to dealing with non-Japanese residents. The diversity factor is certainly a plus. But it’s a diversity that is skewed by the socioeconomic realities of Minato-ku. If you’re a Halloween fan, the kids’ costume parades and organized trick-or-treating around Hiroo and Roppongi are adorable. The international supermarkets are still an oasis for those pining for a taste of home.

BUNKYO

Bunkyo-ku is a very easy place to live for all the points raised and more. As a resident of Kasuga, there are plenty of convenient train lines within easy walking distance. The local ward office is rarely too busy and has convenient facilities for English speakers. There are also a number of nearby supermarkets that have tasty options that are generally hard to find in Tokyo supermarkets. Housing in Bunkyo is also very affordable compared to other cities, it’s not too hard to find a bigger apartment for the same price as a tiny one in other places like Minato-ku.

SHIBUYA

One of the best parts of living in Shibuya-ku is the ease of getting around. Living in Sasazuka is less expensive than other options in Shibuya but still an easy walking or cycling distance to places like Shimokitazawa, Yoyogi Uehara and Naka Meguro and only a couple of minutes by train to Shinjuku Station. There are also plenty of western-style cafes and restaurants nearby and great options for hanami in the springtime.

KOTO

Koto-ku should be number 1! Throw a rock and there is a good chance you will hit either a mall, grocery store, park or a combini. Due to its position, most roads run the cardinal directions, so it’s almost impossible to get lost — just look for Skytree and you know where north is. What I don’t like is that the Blue Bottle Tokyo flagship store attracts coffee lovers all over Tokyo, and now other coffee and boutique shops are following suit to leech customers from them. It’s good for my own business but it’s sad to be losing that local community feel for a more touristic vibe.

SHINAGAWA

I live in Nishi Shinagawa which is very convenient for shopping. Nearby Togoshi Ginza is a popular shopping district because you can do tabearuki (eating and walking). Also, there’s a squash court in the city’s sporthall, where I can play for way less money than other private clubs. It has a locker room and nice showers, even a huge massage tub. It’s convenient for me to get to Haneda, it’s just one train and less than ¥500 to get to the airport, I can also take the limo bus from Osaki to Narita for ¥1,100.

ARAKAWA

There are a lot of rejuvenation projects happening, which is exciting. I can easily get to Asakusa, Ueno and Akihabara — even the Costco in Saitama. It’s a flat neighborhood, so exploring on foot and absorbing the local atmosphere is enjoyable.

SUGINAMI