For many foreign residents in Japan, finding a living space can be quite the challenge. Language barriers and culture clashes create stressful conversations between landlords and tenants. More than that, it can be difficult to get your foot in the door when it comes to locating and signing the lease for a new apartment. For foreign students touching down at Narita or workers looking to make a move from their current apartment, many foreigners are quickly met by the challenges of the Tokyo housing market. You’ll find a calm real estate oasis and the assistance of a team of helpful, friendly specialists at White House realtors. The goal is to make the real estate process as stress-free as possible for any White House customers looking for housing in the Kanto area (Tokyo, Yokohama, Saitama and Chiba).

For example, there are no required meetings in the company’s Shibuya real estate offices. Rather, you can conduct meetings on the property you’re visiting to save time and travel, making your house hunt as productive as possible. White House even offers their services with no brokerage fees for all private housing leases. Additional bonuses for customers include free support for your utility setups, including essentials like mobile phones and bank accounts, as well as gas, electricity and water supply. Another complimentary service includes support for filing the official documentation required of all residents at your local municipal government offices. Alongside this service, White House offers free visa consultations, if limited Japanese or confusion about the bureaucratic visa process is holding you back. The customized services for foreign clients ensure customers that White House will go the extra mile to make sure you fulfill your housing needs. Beyond the face-value real estate help, White House offers auxiliary services to meet your more practical needs. It doesn’t matter whether that’s transportation services, electrical equipment and devices or furniture rentals available with reasonable price points. White House will even connect you with an affiliated moving company to guarantee you affordable prices. This full-service operation is a real estate rarity in Tokyo, and provides everything you need to make your stay in the city as enjoyable and agreeable as possible.

White House real estate in Shibuya

whitehouse.tokyo

Phone: 03-6427-0628

e-mail: contact@whitehouse.tokyo