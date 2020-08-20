An old joke goes: Ninety percent of the population admits to masturbation. The other ten percent are lying.

This modest, perfectly named feature debut from writer/director Karen Maine builds that joke into an observant, wryly funny and generally good-natured poke at the hypocrisy inherent in all religious organizations, without ever condescending or trivializing.

Natalia Dyer nails the role of a teenager at a Catholic school who discovers the joys of the forbidden practice, but is of two minds. On the one hand, she’s told that she faces eternal damnation if she does it. On the other, it feels really good. Then she discovers that those threatening damnation are not necessarily practicing what they are, quite literally, preaching. Catholic school survivors will recognize much here. Available online.

(78 min)