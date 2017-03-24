Horoscope: Mar 24 – Mar 29

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Luck is with you. This week it climbs a mountain of ideas to bring you the best view. As you strike a balance to hold what can be with what is, Mercury opposes Jupiter to expand your vision. Then the Sun conjuncts Venus, bringing you a gift or a personal treasure. Deep dreams and wishes materialize as you open yourself to new options.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Light is who you are in your truest sense. Then there are layers of material reality wrapped around to cloak, protect, and nurture as you endure – and enjoy your earthly adventures. Conversational currents run comfortably this week. The Sun conjunct Venus warms hearts to handle the Mercury/Uranus changes. By Wednesday you may have new plans.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Saturn opposite Gemini brings you a counterbalance this week. As your perspective grows, you may choose to take a step back and watch. Romance may blossom over the weekend. If it takes a wrong exit and you’re left waiting, treat yourself to something that makes your heart leap. Your new and big ideas will find a suitable path to walk upon.

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re clear beneath the surface and in your love life. If not, check again, as this is a week with true potential. Mercury opposes Jupiter and the Sun conjuncts Venus. Plans grow by leaps and bounds, and someone falls in love with them – or with you. Or both. Stability comes and crumbles, then resurrects itself with a strength that makes the grade.

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Leos infuse their spirits as changes pop. Your leadership skills are in demand. Mercury opposes Jupiter, so ideas grow with your attention. Then the Sun conjuncts Venus. Your heart’s desires have more than a moment of fulfillment. As this happens, you can easily stay on track and get your plans across to the very people who need them most. Go for it.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣

Something is pulling at you, and it’s probably your partner. With so much energy in your solar seventh house, spoken for or single, you’re in the midst of rewiring. The result is the comfort of believing in yourself. Mercury opposite Jupiter helps balance your desires with those you love. The Sun conjunct Venus opens the door to a total restoration of the heart.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Balance is a goal, and there’s so little on offer you’re sure to recognize it when it shows up. Mercury opposes Jupiter retrograde in Libra, giving you a second chance to consider love, romance, and what you really want. The Sun conjuncts Venus in your partnership sector over the weekend. It’s a yummy star-filled time to make those getaway plans and connect.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Delving into areas that are just your cup of tea? You may not have thought you’d actually be doing them, you might rather have just watched them onscreen. Mercury opposes Jupiter retrograde, so you can share your ideas and reach a large audience. The Sun conjuncts Venus, which means you’ll be able to touch their hearts. Which helps yours, immeasurably.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You’re the star of your own show, so why not do the improv thing and see where it leads you. Mercury opposes Jupiter retrograde, which plays right into romance and time spent with friends. Or a chance meeting while you are out and about! The Sun conjuncts Venus to amp up your love life. Treatments at the spa and artistic wanderings exemplify your value.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Attempting to manage your stress? You could do it with one hand behind your back, if only others would stop crossing your path. Nevertheless, this is a week with great potential. Actualizing it is not an impossibility, no matter how large your dreams may be. Remember, the universe is elastic, and so is time, money, and you. Stay focused on your outcome.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

As the weekend begins with the Moon in Aquarius, you’re in your element. Life dovetails for your comfort. Mercury opposes Jupiter retrograde, so if you have overextended yourself, you’re going to hear about it. Luckily, the Sun conjuncts Venus. You’re aligned with the things you like best. If options are offered, choose where your heart leads you. Voila!

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You’re in the flow, and the current is fast. This is a week to take care of yourself. Mercury opposes Jupiter retrograde. It’s like hearing everything at once as you focus on harmonies that soothe. The Sun conjuncts Venus in your solar second house of income. Decisions will be made quickly, and you could end up with a bonus. Invest in what is beautiful for you.