The Accountant

Possibly the first “superhero” franchise attempt featuring a mathematics savant/ruthless assassin whose “powers” derive from controlled, high-functioning autism. The title CPA (a sly Ben Affleck, and a good fit) specializes in “uncooking” the books of nefarious international financiers and then acting on what he reveals. It’s a ludicrous, pulpy concept that somehow works, despite several intertwining plots and ultimately collapsing into a disappointing shoot-em-up. Well constructed, above average multiplex fodder that will keep you guessing. I’d watch a sequel if the studio accountants decree it. (128 min)