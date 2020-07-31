Sarah (Nicole Brydon Bloom), a lonely new arrival in town, considers herself extremely lucky to score a one-bedroom apartment in a modest complex full of friendly, supportive neighbors. Being a newcomer to L.A., this sets off no alarms.

Well, of course things are not what they seem. She’s very happy for a while, but then things start to literally go bump in the night, and she begins to detect a few sinister undercurrents.

I was hoping the film would continue with an examination of the subtleties of cults, captivity and utopianism, and the lengths to which people will go to feel that they “belong.” So I was a tad dismayed when it veered off into sadistic and fairly conventional horror directions.

Still, writer/director David Marmor’s film is solidly made and well acted, with a pair of twists at the end that I did not see coming. I’m curious to see what he does next.

(90 min)