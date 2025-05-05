Ishigaki Island Travel Guide: Beaches, Food, and Hidden Gems in Okinawa From purple sweet potatoes to wild horse sightings, here's how to make the most of Okinawa’s tropical escape By Metropolis

In 2018, Ishigaki Island beat out Maui, Reykjavik and other major destinations to top TripAdvisor’s list of trending spots. A few years on, the Okinawan island hasn’t lost its magic. Located just a short flight from Tokyo, Ishigaki offers crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs and food you won’t forget. If you’re looking for a tropical escape without leaving Japan, this Ishigaki Island travel guide will help you plan your trip right—whether you’re a beach bum, a food lover or an adventurous road-tripper.

Getting to Ishigaki Island from Tokyo

Okinawa Prefecture, Japan’s southernmost region, is made up of three major island chains: the Okinawan Islands, the Miyako Islands and the Yaeyama Islands, where Ishigaki is located.

Ishigaki is a 3-hour flight from Tokyo and only 40 minutes from Taiwan. Upon arriving at New Ishigaki Airport, the scenery shifts instantly—lush hills, turquoise waters and a slower pace of life. It feels like another world, far removed from the bustle of Okinawa City or Naha.

Kabira Bay, Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan. The bay forms part of the Iriomote-Ishigaki National Park.

Transportation Tips: Buses, Bikes and Car Rentals

While the island isn’t large, getting around can be a little tricky without a car. Budget travelers can take advantage of local buses, with a 5-day unlimited ride pass going for just ¥2,000. However, service winds down early in the evening, with some routes ending as early as 6 or 7 pm.

If you miss the bus, taxis are a backup option. Fares start lower than in Tokyo—about ¥390 per kilometer—and many drivers are chatty and curious, especially with visitors from bigger cities.

For maximum flexibility, consider renting a car. Japanese-language rental sites offer better deals (from ¥4,000/day including gas), but English-friendly versions are also available for a bit more.

Things to Do in Ishigaki City

Most routes pass through Ishigaki City, home to under 50,000 residents. Despite its size, the city has a lot to offer. Local favorites include:

Vanilla Deli for indulgent burgers

Banana Cafe for cocktails using Awamori (Okinawan rice liquor)

An A&W for those craving American fast food

If you’re a meat eater, don’t miss the island’s famed wagyu. Ishigaki beef is prized for its tenderness, thanks to a lower melting point in the fat. Expect to pay upwards of ¥5,000 for a proper cut—but if you’re going to splurge, this is the place.

More Ishigaki Ocean Experiences:

Snorkeling the blue cave

Mangrove kayaking and trekking

Local Specialties: Sweet Potatoes and Sugar Cane

Two of Ishigaki’s most delicious (and budget-friendly) exports are purple sweet potatoes (beniimo) and dark Okinawan sugar cane. These show up in everything from cakes to jams to individually wrapped candies. They make excellent souvenirs—well-packaged, fairly priced and more affordable than similar snacks elsewhere in Japan.

Where to Stay: Resorts and Seaside Views

Most accommodations are either in Ishigaki City or scattered along the coast. Options range from guesthouses to private resort estates. I stayed at the Blue Ocean Resort, a private villa near the beach.

Many hotels, including Fusaki, offer reasonably priced bicycle rentals (around ¥1,080/day), which are great for exploring nearby attractions:

Tojinbaka, a Chinese-style tomb

Nei Museum of Art, a bright gallery with painted silk landscapes

Fuzaki Kannon Do Shrine, dedicated to the Shinto goddess of mercy

Ruins of Utara coal mining facility on Iriomote Island, Okinawa, Japan,

Beaches, Bays and Breathtaking Views

A short bike ride away from Fusaki is Miru Miru Hompo, a gelato shop and lunch spot with unbeatable coastal views. Ice cream, taco rice, and beef bowls go for around ¥500—making it easy to fuel up on the go. But to fully experience Ishigaki, rent a car and hit the road.

Kabira Bay

One of the island’s most iconic spots, Kabira Bay is known for its emerald-green waters and glass-bottom boat tours (around ¥1,000). These quick 30-minute cruises take you over coral reefs teeming with clownfish and blowfish. Some tours also come with a coupon for Blue Seal ice cream—a nostalgic Okinawan brand first created for American G.I.s.

Mt. Nosoko

For panoramic views, skip Mt. Omoto (the island’s tallest peak) and hike up Mt. Nosoko. The trail is steep and wild, with low branches and muddy patches on rainy days, but the views from the top are worth the effort.

Uganzaki Cape

On the island’s northeast corner, Uganzaki Cape features a lighthouse and dramatic cliffs. Brave the path past the small shrine to reach the outcrop’s edge—rewarding you with one of the island’s most unforgettable ocean views.

Side Trips from Ishigaki: Taketomi and Iriomote

If you have extra time, use Ishigaki as a base to explore the rest of the Yaeyama Islands.

Taketomi Island is just 15 minutes by ferry (¥580). It’s a preserved glimpse into traditional Okinawan life, with coral-walled houses, sandy lanes and water buffalo carts. After hopping off the ferry, a free shuttle takes you to rental bikes so you can loop the island in a couple of hours. Don’t leave without trying Yaeyama soba and a towering brown sugar kakigori.

Iriomote Island, the second-largest in Okinawa Prefecture, is a bit further and more expensive to reach, but worth it for outdoor enthusiasts. Think kayaking through mangroves, hiking waterfalls and spotting rare wildlife.

