In English, the Abare Matsuri is commonly known as the Fire and Violence festival and takes place on July 7 and 8 this year. ‘Fire’ and ‘Violence’ is quite a literal description of what occurs: the first night of the festival, giant kiriko are paraded around bonfires. With a good chance that you will get flaming ash in your hair, this part of the festival is dramatic enough, but it is the violence that comes the following night that is truly unforgettable. Portable mikoshi (shrines) are paraded around the town by nearly naked men, you hear a cry and then they… beat them up. And there really is no other word for it. They lift the mikoshi high, drop it on the floor, bash it against a wall, tip it over, stand on it, spray it with sake. When that’s not enough, they take the mikoshi into the river and beat them up some more, all whilst chanting and being pelted by flaming ash. The festival reaches its climax when the mikoshi arrives at the shrine; the priest inspects it to see if it has been destroyed sufficiently—if not, it will be thrown in and out of the bonfire until sufficient abare has been had. The experience is intense, fun, bizarre and, as someone who grew up with British Health and Safety culture, would be utterly impossible to write a risk assessment for.

For a quieter introduction to Noto’s kiriko festivals, head to the exquisite market town of Wajima, two hours by bus from Kanazawa. The dull modern building of the Wajima Kiriko Art Museum belies its contents: 30 full-size kiriko lanterns in all their color and splendor and a well laid out museum interior for your education and entertainment.