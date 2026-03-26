Is Hokkaido Warm in the Summer? Here is what the locals say. By Moa Sera

A place known for powdery ski runs, snow festivals and famously rich milk ice cream, I’ve always seen Hokkaido only as Japan’s go-to winter destination, like most other visitors. But many don’t realize that Hokkaido also shines as a summer getaway, especially for travelers looking to escape the brutal heat of Japan’s major cities. Read more about Hokkaido summers, and you just might find your next summer adventure spot.

Geography and Climate

Hokkaido is Japan’s largest and northernmost prefecture, home to well-known destinations like Sapporo, Niseko and Otaru. The region has a wide range of climates and experiences throughout the year, with four distinct seasons and varying weather conditions. Summer, in particular, feels like a well-kept secret.

So, is Hokkaido warm in the summer? The short answer is yes.

Thanks to its northern location, summer temperatures in Hokkaido are comfortably warm and typically range from around 20 to 30 degrees Celsius. Large cities like Sapporo remain noticeably cooler than other urban areas in Japan such as Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and Nagoya, making Hokkaido a popular refuge for those trying to escape the relentless summer heat.

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Hokkaido Summers Through Local Eyes

After spending last summer in Shimukappu Village in central Hokkaido, I can attest that the weather was pleasantly mild and rarely too hot for extended periods outdoors. On a few occasions, though, the sun’s rays felt much stronger than usual, reminding me of the scorching summers in Tokyo.

I asked Yu, a lifelong resident and expert horse trainer at Loch’s Ranch, for her take on summer in Hokkaido.

Loch’s Ranch, located in Tomamu in Shimukappu village, Hokkaido, specializes in horse and sheepdog training, breeding various animals like chicken, goats and dogs, and offers guided horseback riding at Hoshino Resorts Tomamu.

​Also check out: Surviving Summer in Japan

Metropolis: How would you describe Hokkaido’s climate and weather to people who have never been?

Yu: The days are long, with up to 14 hours of daylight and little rainfall since there is no rainy season. The sun can definitely feel warm, but feeling the wind and sitting in the shade is refreshing since it’s very dry and not humid at all. I would say Japanese summers are known to be scorching and sticky, but summer in Hokkaido is like a lighter, more gentle version.

M: What foods or drinks do you look forward to enjoying in Hokkaido every summer?

Y: Definitely seafood! Sea urchin is a personal favorite. White corn and other farm-fresh summer vegetables, as well as jingisukan (Japanese grilled lamb/mutton dish) goes perfectly with an ice cold sapporo beer. You also can’t forget the fresh fruit and sweet treats like Hokkaido melon, sugarcane and soft-serve, to name a few.

​M: If you had to describe Hokkaido summer to someone who only associates Hokkaido with the image of winter?

Y: The climate in Hokkaido differs every season and lets you experience true shiki (four seasons). You can experience a cool and refreshing summer with tons of outdoor activities, a snowy winter wonderland, and spring and fall are perfect for seasonal foods and beautiful nature views. In the summer, there are also lots of opportunities to see animals unique to Hokkaido, visit festivals and experience the charms that can’t be found in any other season.

​M: What are your favorite spots and scenery unique to summer in Hokkaido?

Y: The lavender fields in Furano are a popular scenic spot, and the vast sunflower farms you will encounter are a personal favorite! Hokkaido is perfect for driving because of the perfect combination of long straight roads that stretch towards the horizon, the large, beautiful mountains and the blue sky.​

What to Pack

Breathable and quick-drying material for warm days in the sun is a must, especially for nature excursions. Lightweight layers are the perfect solution for basking in the warmth of the sun without feeling chilly in the early morning and late nights. T-shirts, shorts, skirts, along with a windbreaker, hoodie or fleece, will have you prepared for summer temperatures in Hokkaido’s cities.​

Don’t forget other miscellaneous items to keep your trip safe and hassle-free! Unlike large cities like Tokyo and Osaka, driving is more convenient, flexible and will allow you to explore more cities in Hokkaido. Make sure to bring a valid driver’s license for your road trips. If you are planning on hiking and exploring mountain trails, sun protection, proper hiking shoes and a bear bell are a must-pack.

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