Imperial Hotel, Kyoto: A Timeless Blend of Heritage and Luxury Debuting in Kyoto’s historic Gion district in spring 2026 By Jessie Carbutt

A new chapter in hospitality is set to unfold as Imperial Hotel Co., Ltd. unveils its latest masterpiece—Imperial Hotel, Kyoto—debuting in the heart of Kyoto’s historic Gion district in Spring 2026.

For over a century, Imperial Hotel has been synonymous with elegance, sophistication, and impeccable service. Now, for the first time in 30 years, the brand expands with an exquisite new property—one that seamlessly intertwines history with modern luxury.



Image of the completed entrance to the Imperial Hotel, Kyoto | Credit：🄫New Material Research Laboratory

A Storied Landmark Reimagined

Situated within the Gion Kobu Kaburenjo, the cultural epicenter of Kyoto’s renowned maiko and geiko traditions, Imperial Hotel, Kyoto breathes new life into the Yasaka Kaikan, a cherished 90-year-old venue known for its architectural grandeur. Originally designed for theatrical performances, the building is undergoing a meticulous restoration, preserving its historic exterior walls, original tiles, and intricate terra cotta reliefs while incorporating contemporary elegance.

This landmark project reflects Imperial Hotel’s unwavering commitment to cultural preservation and world-class hospitality. Every detail—from the hand-restored copper roof that will gracefully age over time to the revival of its signature Hosouge arabesque motifs—honors Kyoto’s artistic heritage while ensuring a luxurious retreat for modern travelers.

An Exclusive Boutique Experience

With only 55 meticulously designed guest rooms, a world-class restaurant and bar, and serene wellness facilities including a spa, pool, and fitness gym, Imperial Hotel, Kyoto will offer an intimate and immersive experience—one where tradition meets the refined elegance of contemporary luxury.

Set to open its doors in spring 2026, Imperial Hotel, Kyoto will elevate Kyoto’s hospitality landscape while preserving the city’s rich cultural identity. A new icon of refined living is on the horizon—an invitation to experience the past, present, and future of Kyoto in unparalleled comfort.

For more information, visit imperialhotel.co.jp.

Feature Image: The exterior of the Imperial Hotel, Kyoto.* The building is the entrance area of Gion-Kobu Kaburenjo.