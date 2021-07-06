Look after your body and mind this summer with our handpicked events and groups to join. Keep in mind that event details are subject to change.

DISCOVERY DIVERS TOKYO

FROM JUNE ONWARDS

Is Tokyo too hot for you during the summer? Escape the heat and all your on-land problems by diving into the deep blue with Discover Divers Tokyo. Upcoming events will likely start being published online around July — including a trip to chill with the hammerheads off Oshima Island — so keep an eye on the group’s website. The main philosophy is to have fun, meet up with like-minded divers and cut out any issues you might have elsewhere with logistics or language barriers when starting to dive in Japan.

Mainly on the Izu Peninsula

See site for prices

discoverydiverstokyo.com

FUTSAL TOKYO

EVENTS THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER

With over 6,000 members regularly meeting up at various locations around Tokyo and beyond, this is one of the largest futsal groups in Japan. The multinational community is ever-growing and welcomes all players of all levels to join in, make friends and have fun. Games are usually run in English, but there are plenty of Japanese speakers too.

Tokyo, Kawasaki, Toyosu, Myoden, Shibuya, Shinjuku and Ikebukuro

Prices vary

meetup.com/Futsal-Tokyo

THE BEING ROOM

27 JUNE | 25 JULY | 29 AUGUST

The Being Room is anything but your run-of-the-mill yoga class. Here, practitioners tap into their spiritual center in their nonchalant timeworn joggers, statement yogi set or something in between. Founder Ria Scott launched the initiative when she noticed the lack of wellness centers for foreigners in Tokyo. Now, she, alongside other spiritual facilitators, hosts breathwork and meditation courses in the mind-soothing atmosphere of the studio. The Being Room is community-driven and all about staying down-to earth and well, one meditative breath at a time.

9F Legacy Lounge Minato-ku

¥4,000 in-person, ¥3,000 online

thebeingroom.peatix.com

INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL CLUB

JUNE 21 – JULY 23

Anyone aged between 6 – 18 years old, no matter what their player level, is welcome to join the International Football Club’s Summer Soccer Camps 2021. The camps will be held throughout the summer at one of two potential Chiba venues, ranging from one week to five weeks-long, and the experienced coaches aim to not only help develop young players’ skills but also nurture key values such as respect, fair-play, teamwork, discipline and perseverance.

Aerbin Sports Park & Forest Village, Chiba

From ¥70,000

fcnomade.com

TOKYO ULTIMATE FRISBEE

WEEKLY

A bit of a mashup between football, basketball, rugby and your childhood days of chucking frisbees at one another in the park, this mixed-gender team sport is a great way to get moving after a summer’s day spent sitting at your desk in the aircon cocoon of your office. Keep an eye out on the Tokyo Ultimate Frisbee Meetup page for their latest events, which usually run every Wednesday night from 6:30pm to 8:45pm at Hiroo Junior High School.

Hiroo Junior High School, Minato-ku

Free

facebook.com/groups/tokyoultimate

SURFINESSE JAPAN

ALMOST DAILY ALL SUMMER

What better way to spend your summer than down at the beach? SURFINESSE JAPAN is located on the shore of Southern Beach Chigasaki, about one hour away from Tokyo, and is one of the few places in Japan that offers English surf classes. The bilingual staff aim to get you feeling comfortable and confident in the water, and can teach you right from the basics. Chill out in the water, connect with other surfers and pick up a new hobby. If you already have experience surfing, the staff are happy to rent out one of their boards to you.

Southern Beach Chigasaki

¥12,000

fin-s-jp.com

TOKYO GAIJINS

THROUGHOUT SUMMER

Outdoor-sports lovers, nature enthusiasts and general adventurers looking to escape Tokyo’s urban sprawl while making new friends should check out Tokyo Gaijins’ calendar for trips out of the capital. Dolphin swimming around the coast of Tokyo’s Miyakejima Island and kayaking along the gentle Okutama River are just some of the events the group has scheduled. Head online to see their full summer calendar.

Various destinations across Japan

Prices vary per trip

tokyogaijins.com

FIREFLY RIDE

AUGUST 8

Be it on your versatile mamachari, foldable Brompton or heavy-duty mountain bike, anyone is welcome to join this laid-back night ride to escape the daytime heat of Tokyo in favor of an evening breeze. At this annual event organized by the Cycling Embassy of Japan, cyclists decorate their bikes with lights and head out on a relaxed night cruise. Meet up with other riders beforehand to decorate your bicycles together in the park before the kick-off at 6pm.

Starting from Yoyogi Park

Free

cycling-embassy.jp/firefly

TEAMLAB SAUNA

UNTIL AUGUST 31

teamLab’s latest project is a mesmerizing immersive exhibition where digital art collides with sauna bathing. While Tokyo’s traditional saunas, onsen and sento can help alleviate your post-exercise muscle tension and daily mental stress, teamLab Sauna aims to elevate your bathing experience to a sauna trance in a transcendental experience. By passing through the alternating hot and cold baths in the exhibition’s art rooms, bathers’ senses sharpen, their mind clears and they become one with the surrounding art and the present moment.

