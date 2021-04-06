Ria Scott: The Being Room came from a very personal background. Around 2017 to 2018, I was in a bad “situationship.” In addition to therapy, I began journaling and discovered transcendental meditation, but this led me to be more curious to look for well- ness practices beyond that. I did breathwork, took yoga classes and meditation courses. I made some decisions in my life like switching jobs and began to have an outward view of life.

Eventually, I invited my friends for meditation sessions together. We had our first meeting with 12 people on Zoom in June 2020; that’s where the Being Room really started. Now, if I had to define The Being Room, it would be a safe online and offline community space for individuals to connect around well- ness and intuitive spiritual practices.