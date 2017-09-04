INGREDIENTS
- 100g buckwheat flour
- 300 ml water
- A pinch of salt
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup dashi
- 50 ml sake
- 50 ml mirin
- 50 ml soy sauce
- 40 ml sudachi juice
- Grated daikon
- Grated ginger
- Finely sliced negi (green onions)
PREPARATION
Combine water, dashi, sake, mirin, soy sauce and sudachi (or other citrus) juice in a saucepan over a medium-high heat. Just before boiling, remove from heat and set aside.
Combine buckwheat flour, salt and water in a mixing bowl and whisk together. Add mixture to a saucepan over a medium-low heat, and cook for around 3-5 minutes, until mixture becomes a thick paste.
Heat oil to 170 C (or until fine bubbles are coming to the surface). Shape soba mixture into balls and add to the oil. Cook for a minute or two, until the balls have a golden crust.
Serve sobagaki in a bowl with the broth, topped with daikon, ginger and negi.