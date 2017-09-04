INGREDIENTS

100g buckwheat flour

300 ml water

A pinch of salt

Vegetable oil, for frying

1 cup water

1 cup dashi

50 ml sake

50 ml mirin

50 ml soy sauce

40 ml sudachi juice

Grated daikon

Grated ginger

Finely sliced negi (green onions)

PREPARATION

Combine water, dashi, sake, mirin, soy sauce and sudachi (or other citrus) juice in a saucepan over a medium-high heat. Just before boiling, remove from heat and set aside.

Combine buckwheat flour, salt and water in a mixing bowl and whisk together. Add mixture to a saucepan over a medium-low heat, and cook for around 3-5 minutes, until mixture becomes a thick paste.

Heat oil to 170 C (or until fine bubbles are coming to the surface). Shape soba mixture into balls and add to the oil. Cook for a minute or two, until the balls have a golden crust.

Serve sobagaki in a bowl with the broth, topped with daikon, ginger and negi.