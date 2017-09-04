Metropolis Magazine

Agedashi Sobagaki
Agedashi Sobagaki

September 4, 2017

INGREDIENTS

  • 100g buckwheat flour
  • 300 ml water
  • A pinch of salt
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup dashi
  • 50 ml sake
  • 50 ml mirin
  • 50 ml soy sauce
  • 40 ml sudachi juice
  • Grated daikon
  • Grated ginger
  • Finely sliced negi (green onions)

PREPARATION

Combine water, dashi, sake, mirin, soy sauce and sudachi (or other citrus) juice in a saucepan over a medium-high heat. Just before boiling, remove from heat and set aside.

Combine buckwheat flour, salt and water in a mixing bowl and whisk together. Add mixture to a saucepan over a medium-low heat, and cook for around 3-5 minutes, until mixture becomes a thick paste.

Heat oil to 170 C (or until fine bubbles are coming to the surface). Shape soba mixture into balls and add to the oil. Cook for a minute or two, until the balls have a golden crust.

Serve sobagaki in a bowl with the broth, topped with daikon, ginger and negi.