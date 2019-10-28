From dining in igloos in the sky to indulging in champagne and sushi on New Year’s Eve, Andaz Tokyo has plenty to offer those craving Christmas traditions when spending winter in the Japanese capital. Here are a few highlights to look forward to as December nears.

Glamping igloos festive lunch in the sky

Andaz Tokyo’s Rooftop Terrace will transform into a winter wonderland 250 meters above the city with glamping-style igloos for guests to cozy up inside. Share an evening with friends and family while enjoying the luxurious lunch or dinner courses. Beef Wellington, apple wood smoked duck breast and chestnut bûche de noël (Yule log) are just some of the festive gourmet dishes on the menu. Reservations are accepted from November 1 to December 24.

The Nutcracker-themed Christmas dinner

Indulge in a Christmas course dinner inspired by the beloved holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” at The Tavern – Grill & Lounge. The dinner is designed to delight all the senses as it follows the narrative of the original story, with music playing in the background to really set the scene. Starting with a foie gras amuse bouche “gift” — a recreation of the nutcracker doll Christmas present — the dinner features six creative, gourmet courses and ends with colorful sugarplum-inspired treats.

Christmas Afternoon Tea

Fancy something lighter? The Tavern – Grill & Lounge is also offering a Christmas afternoon tea. Mozzarella snowmen wrapped in red tomato scarves, miniature Christmas trees made with snow-aged potatoes and bite-sized stollen are just some of the down-right adorable dishes at this dining experience.

Christmas Cakes at the Pastry Shop

If you’re looking to treat yourself or find a perfect gift for a friend, check out Pastry Shop’s selection of holiday cakes. Amongst the options are the dome chocolate (a modern rendition of the good-old Christmas pudding), mont blanc made with ruby chocolate, matcha cream, griotte cherry and raspberry gelée.

New Year’s Eve Countdown Dinner

Once Christmas is over, it’s time to turn your attention toward New Year’s. Celebrate the countdown to 2020 at The Tavern – Grill & Lounge with spectacular views of the glittering city below. Chefs have prepared a luxurious lobster appetizer with orange and persimmon compote, followed by grilled seasonal duck and a lavish entrée of beef two ways. The second seating comes with free-flowing champagne to help ring in the new year in style.

1-23-4, Toranomon, Minato-ku

andaztokyo.jp