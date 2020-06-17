We miss dining out. As heartwarming as a home-cooked meal is, it just can’t fulfill our gourmet cravings like a restaurant dish can. Thankfully, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills has the city covered with a new takeout and delivery service that started earlier this month, so people can now enjoy dishes from The Tavern – Grill & Lounge and Bebu in the comfort of their home.

The extensive menu offers something for everybody. The avid meat-lover might go for one of the five choices of grilled beef burgers, or maybe the juicy, snow-aged domestic beef sirloin. For something lighter, you could get a poke bowl or Bebu salad. Children might go for the chirashi sushi or crispy katsu sandwich.

The service is available between 11:30am – 3pm for lunch and 6pm – 8pm for dinner. Place your order — up to five items — at least an hour before pick-up through the Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills website. Pick up your food at the reception of The Tavern – Grill & Lounge on the 51st floor, or at the bell desk on the first floor for drive-through. Deliveries can be made to all offices in Toranomon Hills Mori Tower, at no additional cost.

Starting June 13, The Tavern – Grill & Lounge also started a weekend brunch service between 11:30am – 3:30pm. Start your weekend right with the relaxing nine-course meal; every dish freshly prepared to order. Begin by choosing five among eight cold starters, including a luscious prawn cocktail, a mediterranean couscous salad and a foie gras mousse. Then, three hot starters of your choice. Maybe go for the poached eggs with truffle hollandaise sauce and potato galette, or, if you’re feeling like seafood, the grilled scallop with mushroom duxelle dressed in sherry vinegar and Tasmanian mustard.

For your main course, you might opt for roast beef, freshly carved at your table. Alternatively, go for the signature eggs benedict on flaky croissants, or the grilled Australian beef sirloin with angel prawn. End your brunch on a sweet note, with the chef’s selection of desserts. Be sure to reserve online ahead of time to enjoy exclusive benefits. The course starts at ¥6,500, and is free for elementary school children and younger. There is no time limit, and there are social distancing and hygiene measures in place, so that you can sit back, relax and enjoy your brunch fully.

If you love cherries, don’t miss the Cherry Afternoon Tea at The Tavern – Grill & Lounge, open for service on weekdays until the end of June. For just over ¥4,000, you’ll enjoy a selection of innovative cherry dishes, like cherry éclairs and pistachio and cherry tarts. If you’re feeling like savory food, try the pickled cherry with prosciutto and cream cheese, or the coq au vin with braised cherry.

Whether you want a hearty lunch, exquisite brunch or avant-garde desserts, you’ll find it at Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills.

Prices exclude tax and service charge.

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills

1-23-4, Toranomon, Minato-ku

andaztokyo.jp/