As Tokyo adjusts to life under a state of emergency, we’ are increasingly encouraged to refrain from unnecessary outings. Staying home doesn’t mean you have to miss out on Tokyo’s delicious diversity of food options though. Check out our list of local restaurants now offering their delicious menus via take-out or delivery options. Support local businesses, take a break from cooking and treat yourself from the comfort (and safety!) of your own home. Opening hours listed below may be temporary. Please refer to each restaurant’s website for regular hours.

Bunkyo

This relaxed bar specialises in craft sake and New Zealand wine, and also serves delicious kiwi-inspired food, craft beers and Allpress Espresso. Most of the wines on the menu are made by friends of Wayne and Makie, the husband and wife team who run Rangitoto Tokyo. Wayne is a Certified Sommelier from the Court of Master Sommeliers, who placed second in the New Zealand Sommelier of the Year competition in 2017. Makie is trained in wine and holds a Kikizakeshi Certificate in sake. Now offering a selected takeout lunch menu.

Order via phone (03-6240-1890‬) | Mon–Fri 11:30am–8pm, Sat 2pm-8pm (last orders 7pm) | Hillside Ochanomizu B1, 3-1-12 Yushima, Bunkyo

Chiyoda

From charcoal-grilled tanduri or doner kebab and curry, at ARASH EXOTIC DINING we offer a wide range of Persian (Iran) and Indian cuisines carefully prepared by our chef. The restaurant is currently offering more than 90 options on its menu available for takeout or delivery.

Order via UberEats or Finedine | Mon-Fri: 11am-3:30pm, 5pm-11pm / Sat, Holidays: 11am-5pm | 3-1-1 Misakicho, Chiyoda

Edogawa

Koto

Meguro

Salad bento

SALADO offers hearty, healthy and fresh salads using a variety of dressings and delicious recipes. Choose from a range of options including chicken, pork and fish, such as the original BBQ cob salad or the juicy salmon and pink pepper salad.

Order takeout in store or in advance via phone (03-6407-0966) | Mon-Sat: 11am-4pm | (MATSUMIZAKA KITCHEN), 2-8-18 Ohashi, Meguro

Minato

Churrasco is the Portuguese term for grilled meat, a proud staple of Brazillian cuisine. Barbacoa, with locations throughout Tokyo, specializes in the churrasco treatment, with a mouthwatering menu of steaks, sandwiches and burgers. The restaurant also offers special takeout and delivery options.

Order via website , by phone (03-5413-3663) or UberEats | 11:30am – 7pm | Roppongi: 5F Roppongi Hills West Walk 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku | Takanawa: 3F Tokyu Shopping Plaza Wing Takanawa WEST-II 4-10-18 Takanawa, Minato-ku

From tapas to mezze platters, seafood and meat dishes, enjoy Mediterranean cuisine from Cicada in Omotesando. Yellowtail carpaccio with roasted beets and yuzu dressing or Portugese-style grilled frango chicken are just some of the mouthwatering dishes available from this colonial-style restaurant, plus a diverse wine menu from around the world.

Order takeout via website, phone (03-6434-1255) or directly in store | 11:30am-7pm | 5-7-２８ Minami-aoyama, Minato

Crisscross is a bakery serving way more than just their fresh, homemade breads. Choose from a diverse range of breakfast, lunch and dinner takeout options, such as the mouthwatering buttermilk pancakes, healthy options like the kale and cauliflower rice vegan salad or even the Australian cube roll steak with spicy fried potatoes. Open from day to night, this all-day cafe is always ready to welcome you.

Order takeout via website, phone (03-6434-1266) or in store | 8am-7pm (last order 6pm) | 5-7-28 Minami-aoyama, Minato

Setagaya

Klasina Vegan Catering is located in Shimokitazawa. This organic, totally vegan food is made from fresh ingredients, such as organically-grown vegetables and brown rice that are sent directly from Kumamoto prefecture. Takeout bento is made-to-order and reservation is required before noon on the day prior the desired date of pick-up. Please send your name, telephone number, quantity, and date and time to klasina.hiro@gmail.com for reservation.

Order via email (klasina.hiro@gmail.com) | Mon – Sun 12.30pm-6pm | Main Building 11F, 3-26-6, Kitazawa, Setagaya

Shibuya

Churrasco is the Portuguese term for grilled meat, a proud staple of Brazillian cuisine. Barbacoa, with locations throughout Tokyo, specializes in the churrasco treatment, with a mouthwatering menu of steaks, sandwiches and burgers. The restaurant also offers special takeout and delivery options.

Order via website , by phone (06-3796-0571) or UberEats | 11:30am – 7pm | TOKYUREIT Omotesando Square B1 4-3-20 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

KO-SO CAFE is a plant-based, vegan restaurant with the concept of “clean body, inside out.” It carefully picks fresh vegetables and fruits for their menu, and guarantees no use of animal products or white sugar. Customers can order take-out at the cafe, no need for reservation on the same day. ¥100 off for customers who reserve by phone one day prior takeout pickup. Delivery can also be reserved by phone and can be delivered on the same day as calling if the quantity is less than five items. If more than five items, it would be appreciated if customers can call prior.

Order delivery or takeout via phone (03-3409-3405) or in store | 8.30am-4pm | Lions Plaza Ebisu 1F, Higashi 3-25-3, Shibuya



Known for its airy, sunlit interior, Ryan combines hospitality with a high-end dining experience, featuring small bites and handmade soba, perfectly paired with the restaurant’s array of sake options.

Order online here, by phone (03-5778-3379) or in store, 11:30am-8pm (7pm L.O.) | email: y-mizuno@tysons.jp | 1-4-13 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

Shinjuku

Churrasco is the Portuguese term for grilled meat, a proud staple of Brazillian cuisine. Barbacoa, with locations throughout Tokyo, specializes in the churrasco treatment, with a mouthwatering menu of steaks, sandwiches and burgers. The restaurant also offers special takeout and delivery options.

Order via website , by phone (03-5362-5006) or UberEats | 11:30am – 7pm | 7F Rainbow Village Building 3-5-4 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Mo-Mo Paradise is an all-you-can-eat sukiyaki and shabu shabu restaurant located in Shinjuku. It’s now serving selected meat, fresh vegetables, homemade sauce and soup that you can enjoy in your own home.

Order via UberEats, by phone ( 03-3356-4129) or in store | 11:30am-7pm | 3-28-10 Humax Pavillion Shinjuku East Exit 3F・4F, Shinjuku

TEN KICHI YA specializes in tempura and tendon, located near Shinjuku West Exit. We carefully select the best ingredients to make sure you can enjoy the best. Their specialty “ten-mabushi” is the totally original dish of TEN KICHI YA, which can be savored in three ways “tempura,” “tempura rice bowl” and “tempura rice soup.”

Order via UberEats, by phone ( 03-6302-0779) or in store | Mon-Fri 11:30am-5:30pm | 1-26-2 Shinjuku Nomura Building B2F, Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku

Food Delivery Apps and Websites

For businesses, please visit here.

For all our news, tips and advice relating to the coronavirus pandemic, please visit here.