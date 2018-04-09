Angelo Moore, the legendary frontman of ska-punk band Fishbone, is coming to Shimokitazawa in The Brand New Step Japan Tour 2018.

Moore, who is known for his explosive on-stage presence, amazing vocal talents and mad musical skills on saxophone, horns and many other instruments, has assembled an all-star cast from the worlds of indie rock and indie hip hop to create a one-of-a-kind sound. The group, launched in 2013 as The Brand New Step, seeks to blend together and borrow from many genres such as Soul, Dance, Funk and Ska for a unique musical experience.

Touring Japan with Angelo Moore are bass player JJ Jungle and drummer Hassan Hurd, both from the political rap group The Coup, up-and-coming neo-soul diva Bridney Reese, keyboard player and producer Jim Greer (a songwriter for Macy Gray and member of Rondo Brothers, Handsome Boy Modeling School and other bands) and guitarist and producer Kris Jensen (from the band Hey! Brontosaurus).

Together, they will put together a show like no other at Shimokitazawa’s Basement Bar on April 17. The Brand New Step will share the stage with supporting acts by Japanese reggae, rock and ska artists and DJs.

Basement Bar

5-18-1-B1F, Daizawa, Setagaya-ku

http://toos.co.jp/basementbar/

April

Open: 18:30

Tickets：￥4,000 / ￥4,500 (+1D)

E-Mail Tickets → info@japonicus.com