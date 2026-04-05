Anime and Manga to Keep an Eye on in 2026 From returning blockbusters to new adaptations shaping the anime landscape this year By Chris Cimi

With dozens of anime being pushed each season by competing streaming services, not to mention the hundreds of manga in serialization at any given moment, it can be difficult to know what’s worth your time. This list highlights a selection of anime and manga shaping the current landscape, from established hits to newer works gaining momentum. Blue Lock

Sports series haven’t traditionally performed well in English-speaking markets despite being a fixture of Japanese manga and anime. Haikyuu!! in the 2010s was one of the first to truly buck that trend, growing a cross-cultural fandom that even earlier titles like Slam Dunk and Touch struggled to achieve internationally.

Since its release, Blue Lock has become one of the most widely discussed sports anime of the decade, building a strong international following. Its ‘death game’-style elimination format and focus on individual ego over teamwork give the series a distinct edge, helping it stand apart from more traditional sports narratives. Chainsaw Man

Much buzz already surrounds Chainsaw Man, winning over readers of Weekly Shonen Jump and its global audience. Since its anime adaptation, Chainsaw Man has become one of the most talked-about series of the decade. Its mix of violent action, dark humor and unconventional storytelling continues to distinguish it from more formula-driven shonen titles.

One Piece: Elbaf Arc

As one of the longest-running and most influential anime series, One Piece continues to evolve with the arrival of the long-awaited Elbaf arc. This new phase marks a significant narrative shift, as the Straw Hats enter the Land of Giants—a setting teased for years. With a renewed focus on pacing and increasingly cinematic direction, the series remains a cornerstone of modern anime.

Witch Hat Atelier

Among the most anticipated recent adaptations, Witch Hat Atelier brings Kamome Shirahama’s intricately illustrated manga to the screen. Its emphasis on detailed world-building and a softer, storybook-inspired aesthetic offers a distinct contrast to more action-driven fantasy series, highlighting the continued appetite for visually ambitious storytelling.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run



Long requested by fans, Steel Ball Run introduces a new setting and timeline within the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure universe. Set against a cross-country race in an alternate version of 19th-century America, it pushes the series further into experimental storytelling while maintaining its signature visual identity.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4

Continuing its exploration of psychological tension within a fantasy setting, Re:Zero remains one of the genre’s most character-driven series. The latest installment deepens both its world-building and emotional stakes, reinforcing its position as a key title in the modern isekai landscape. Attack on Titan

Now complete, Attack on Titan remains one of the most influential anime of the past decade. What began as a high-concept survival story evolved into a complex exploration of politics, war and identity, expanding the scope of what mainstream anime can achieve. Its lasting impact continues to shape both audience expectations and the direction of large-scale productions.

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