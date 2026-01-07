When Is Tokyo Fashion Week 2026? What to Expect from Japan’s Biggest Fashion Event By Metropolis

Tokyo Fashion Week (Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO) for 2026 will happen in two main seasons: the Spring/Summer (S/S) 2026 season already occurred from September 1-6, 2025, and the Autumn/Winter (A/W) 2026 season is scheduled for March 16 – 21, 2026, primarily at Shibuya Hikarie.

Many “off-schedule” shows will pop up in creative spaces like the Yoyogi National Stadium and Roppongi Hills.

Credit: Tokyo Fashion Week

Key Dates for 2026:

2026 S/S (Completed): September 1-6, 2025.

September 1-6, 2025. 2026 A/W (Upcoming): March 16-21, 2026.

As one of the most anticipated events in the fashion world, it offers a platform for both emerging and established designers to showcase their work. With Japan’s unique blend of tradition and futuristic design, this year’s event promises to be a spectacle unlike any other.

What’s New in 2026?

To mark its 20th anniversary, JFWO has rolled out a series of new initiatives that look firmly toward the future of Tokyo fashion. These include a commemorative anniversary logo symbolizing the “next 20 years,” the introduction of “Incubation Shows,” a new official category designed to support students and emerging fashion groups as they transition from education to the professional runway, and the launch of an original podcast, RE;MODE_ROOM 20. Hosted by celebrities such as First Summer Uika, the series explores the evolution of Tokyo style through personal storytelling.

The anniversary program also strengthens global cultural exchange through expanded international partnerships, including collaborations with the Bench Design Awards in the Philippines and the Global Fashion Collective, bringing a wider range of non-Japanese designers onto the Tokyo stage.



Trending Highlights

“Tailored for Movement”: yoshiokubo made waves by collaborating with Olympic-level breakdancers, showing clothing specifically designed for high-performance motion.

Heritage Anniversaries: Tsumori Chisato celebrated 35 years with a whimsical exhibition at Shibuya Hikarie, while Haute Mode Hirata marked the 100th anniversary of its founder’s birth with a sculptural hat-focused show.

Sensual Tech: Brands like Seivson are using 3D-wrinkled fabrics and skeletal-inspired designs to explore the intersection of the female body and garment construction.

How to Get Tickets for Tokyo Fashion Week 2026

Many of the runway shows are invite-only. However, fashion enthusiasts can still catch pop-up events, exhibitions, and street fashion showcases around Harajuku, Shibuya and Ginza. Live streams of certain shows make it accessible to a global audience. You can find out more information about tickets here.