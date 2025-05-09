Surviving Summer in Japan Food, Festivals, and Ways to Beat the Heat By Justine de Lame

Japan’s humid subtropical climate can make summer feel unbearable for those unaccustomed to it. After the rainy season, the sun blazes and humidity soars, making “sweltering” the perfect word for these relentless days. Unlike in milder climates, the heat often lingers well into the night, offering little relief after sunset. Still, Japan fills the season with vibrant festivals, delicious seasonal food, and time-honored traditions that almost make up for the stifling temperatures.

Surviving Summer in Japan with Seasonal Delights: Cooling Summer Foods in Japan

Japanese culture celebrates food, and summer brings a wave of seasonal flavors that please even the most discerning palate. Shun is used to describe the time when a food is in season and in summer lots of fruits, vegetables, and kinds of seafood are in shun. During the hot months, many people naturally gravitate toward foods that help cool the body. Watermelon and white peaches top the list of summer favorites, and Japan’s perfectly ripe peaches never fail to impress at local grocery stores. Anyone who’s tasted Japanese produce knows its exceptional flavor and quality. Even noodles get a seasonal twist—somen, soba, and ramen are served chilled to offer a refreshing break from the heat.

Japanese summer scenery with cold barley tea and watermelon on tatami in the shade. Image credit: kuppa_rock / iStock

Unagi: Japan’s Popular Summer Bite

The Japanese have eaten unagi (eel) in the summer since the Edo era. They reserve Doyo no Ushi no Hi (Midsummer Ox Day), a special day in July, for enjoying eel. They cite the fish’s high nutritional value as a way to beat the “dog days of summer,” and restaurants often fill up on this day. Supermarkets, department stores, and even convenience stores sell special eel dishes. The oppressive summer heat often leads to natsubatte (summer exhaustion), causing many to lose their appetites.

It varies regionally how the eel gets prepared. One popular method is kabayaki style, where they butterfly the eel, dip it in a sweet marinade, and grill it. As eel prices have skyrocketed in recent years, businesses have responded with creative solutions. Many offer anago (saltwater eel) as a popular alternative, though it has a subtler taste than unagi. Others apply the rich kabayaki preparation to different fish to mimic the experience. While these alternatives don’t match the taste of real eel, they have grown more popular as eel becomes increasingly expensive. Still, eating seasonal foods remains a cherished tradition in Japan and reflects the deep cultural value placed on living in harmony with nature.

A Japanese summer serving: Eel on rice or Unagi Don. Image credit: flyingv43 / iStock

Cooling Off or Warming Up: Surviving Summer in Japan by Escaping to the Water

To beat the heat, people often head to the water. Many cool down in swimming pools during the summer. Tokyo provides numerous public pools at reasonable prices. Visitors should learn the rules in advance, including restrictions on lane usage and wearing jewelry. The city also offers easy access to popular beaches in Kamakura, Chiba Prefecture, and Shizuoka Prefecture.

Kamakura Beach

People flock to onsen (natural hot springs) throughout the year. While some may balk at the idea of soaking in hot water during summer, many still embrace onsen as a refreshing getaway with family or friends. Visitors often enjoy them at public bathhouses, paying a flat fee to bathe. Others escape the heat of Tokyo by staying at an onsen ryokan, a traditional Japanese inn that serves delicious meals and features natural hot springs. This option appeals to those who want to indulge in the bath experience several times during their stay.

No discussion of summer in Japan feels complete without mentioning matsuri (festivals). Communities hold festivals throughout the year, often with a specific theme. Shrines usually sponsor them, so the celebrations often take place nearby them. In July, Kyoto hosts the world-renowned Gion Matsuri. The Yasaka Shrine in the Gion district serves as the festival’s patron. Spectators gather to enjoy the parade of floats, traditional dancing, and various festivities. Most festivals feature food stalls and end with evening fireworks.

The wide array of summer activities makes the dog days of summer palatable. After the Obon holiday in mid-August, the hottest days of summer are usually over. As the days get cooler, we are reminded that we have turned the corner and are slowly moving toward another season with other things to explore.