Baby Driver

A young getaway driver Ansel Elgort (The Fault in Our Stars) struggles to escape a controlling crime boss (Kevin Spacey). There’s a girl (Lily James). This supercharged, inventive flick express-delivers the freshness the Fast & Furious movies lost a long time ago. Edgar Wright’s (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) latest handcrafted effort is smart and stylish, brilliantly choreographed, fluidly plotted and utterly original. There are wheels within wheels here, but it all comes together to form your basic “last-job” romantic heist comedy jukebox musical joyride. Makes sense to me. Big screen, please. For the soundtrack. (112 min)